On Monday, PECO welcomed 21 individuals into its second cohort of the Helper Pool Pre-Apprenticeship Program. The program is designed to remove barriers to workforce entry by introducing participants to PECO’s safety and work culture. The program provides each participant with a mentor, and equips them with the necessary hands-on training to be successful — often leading to family-sustaining jobs within the energy sector. Over 14 weeks, participants take courses that cover safety, electric and gas basics, technical maintenance and other skills. They also have the opportunity to shadow and assist PECO employees on the job. As they progress, participants take the construction and skilled trades exam and become CDL-certified to take the next step in their career.
