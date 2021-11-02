For the second consecutive year, the PA 529 College and Career Saving Program, has received a silver rating from Morningstar, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced.
Only 14 of the nation’s plans in the U.S. received silver (11) or gold (3) ratings this year.
In 2020, the PA 529 plan also received a silver rating from Morningstar, an upgrade over the bronze rating it received in 2019.
Based in Chicago, Morningstar analyzes and rates mutual funds. A mutual fund is an investment vehicle made up of money from a group of investors that invests in the stock market. A manager, or team of managers, decides what stocks to buy, usually based on a particular investment strategy, or risk factor.
Each year, a team of research analysts at Morningstar, rate 529 plans nationwide, based on several factors, including the mix and selection of investments, strength of oversight by the state and manager and affordability.
“This high rating by Morningstar really shows what a valuable savings tool the PA 529 program is,” Garrity said. “I’ve spent a lot time this year talking to families across the state and paying for education is a big concern.”
Many of the higher paying jobs in Pennsylvania require some type of specialized education and training, she said.
“PA 529 accounts can be used for that education,” Garrity said. “The result is less debt for the future workforce and more skilled workers staying right here in Pennsylvania.”
The PA 529 Plan was recognized specifically for its design, affordability and strong oversight.
For example, the initial deposit to open a 529 plan has been eliminated by the treasurer and minimum contributions are one dollar.
Adam Millson, Morningstar manager and research analyst, said, “The silver rating of the PA 529 plan was driven by a strong design and affordability.”
For example, he cited the PA 529 plan’s ability to automatically adjust the mix of investment to be more conservative as the beneficiary gets close to the time of enrollment.
“This mitigates risk overtime,” Millson said. “It is a strong option for educational savers.”
In Pennsylvania, PA 529 plans offer generous tax benefits, including a state income tax deduction for contributions up to $15,000 per beneficiary a year; $30,000 for married couples. Also, there are no federal or state income taxes on investment growth; and tax free withdrawals for qualified expenses, such as room, board, equipment, books and supplies.
Other benefits include the amount of money a family invests in a 529 plan will not affect any state financial aid eligibility. There are also gift and inheritance tax benefits.
In Morningstar’s “Top 529 Education Plans of 2021,” report, it reviewed 62 of the nation’s 529 state plans. This represented 97 percent of the $437 billion invested in these plans, as of August.
Of this total, 32 received a recommended rating in the form of gold, silver or bronze, the Morningstar report stated.
By contrast, seven plans earned a negative rating because of flaws in structure, mix of investments or excessive fees, according to the report.
The PA 529 College and Career Savings Program also offers the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan, a lower risk account where earnings are tied to college tuition inflation, so families can pay for tomorrow’s education at today’s prices.
Currently, there are 227,265 PA 529 accounts in Pennsylvania, with of total of $6.8 billion invested.
