Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leading a multi-state lawsuit against Mariner Finance LLC, a unit of Warburg Pincus, charging that it violated several consumer finance laws and engaged in predatory lending practices.
The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, alleges that Mariner Finance charged charged Pennsylvanian consumers $19.5 million for products that consumers didn’t agree to buy or didn’t know they purchased, or add-ons. In addition, the suit alleges that Mariner charged $8 million in interest for the premiums in the same period between 2015 and 2018.
According to the complaint, Mariner Finance engaged in illegal and aggressive sales tactics to extend customers new credit.
The lawsuit seeks full restitution to all borrowers affected; repayment by Mariner of any illegally gained profits; rescission or reformation of all contracts or loans deemed unlawful; cease charging customers for add-on products and other harmful practices.
“Mariner Finance padded its bottom line by deceiving hard working Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Products consumers never asked for and often didn’t realize they’d been signed up for were tacked on to a kind of loan that we already know people struggle to pay back. These tactics are predatory and any business we find engaging in them will have to answer to my office in court.”
Based in Baltimore, Mariner has offices in Philadelphia and the surrounding area and more than 480 offices in 27 states, including about 40 in Pennsylvania The company has more than $2 billion in loans.
It offers car loans, personal loans, debt consolidation and other types of loans.
The lawsuit alleges that Mariner Finance employees either failed to mention the add-on products to consumers or blatantly mislead them. According to the complaint, some of the company’s employees claimed that the products were required, as part of the loan package, when it wasn’t true. Some of Mariner customers were told that the add-ons were free and, or less expensive than they were, the lawsuit alleges. Other customers who refused the add-on products were charged for them anyway.
For example, one customer who sought a loan told investigators she didn’t realize until she got home that she had unknowingly purchased three types of insurance products, which drove up her monthly loan payment.
Others joining in the lawsuit include New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Washington and the District of Columbia.
Typically, predatory lenders target minorities, the elderly, poor people and consumers who tend to be less educated, experts say. They also prey people on people with credit problems, are jobless, or need cash for emergencies, such as a car payment, a home repair or medical bills.
According the website www.debt.org, predatory lending practices are designed to benefit the lender and often ignore or hinder the borrower’s ability to repay the loan. These lending practices often typically seek to take advantage of the borrower’s lack of knowledge or understanding about loans, terms or finance.
Predatory lenders tend to impose abusive, coercive, deceptive, exploitative and unfair terms on borrowers.
Josh Johnson, Mariner founder and chief executive officer, said: “Mariner Finance has continuously disputed the claims that the small multi-state coalition has alleged and will continue to defend itself as an important provider of credit options to those who may have limited access to other sources of consumer credit. Mariner has been and continues to be committed to compliance with all state and federal regulations, holding itself to a high standard of customer care. Over the course of nearly four years, Mariner has cooperated with the investigation and provided data, documents and testimony that clearly demonstrates the legality of its products and the vital support they provide to consumers. The states’ allegations are based on minimal consumer interviews, the details of which were never shared with Mariner, and reflect a misunderstanding of the law, or simply a decision to ignore any evidence which negates their claims."
A spokesperson for Warburg Pincus, said in a statement: “We support Mariner’s objections to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s allegations. Mariner Finance delivers a valuable service to hundreds of thousands of Americans who have limited access to consumer credit. Throughout our ownership of Mariner, Warburg Pincus has always supported ethical business conduct, compliance with all applicable state & federal regulations, and a high standard of customer care. Mariner is licensed, regulated, and in good standing in the states in which it does business, and its operations are subject to frequent examination by state regulators.”
Based in New York, Warburg Pincus, LLC is a private equity firm with more than $82 billion in assets under management.
Consumer customer of Mariners who believe they have had similar problems with Mariner should file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling: 1-800-441-2555 or by email at: scams@attorneygeneral.gov.
