Winery Diversity movement

From left to right, clockwise: Donae Burston, Alicia Towns Franken, Channing Frye, Ikimi Dubose-Woodson.

As hotel staff lowered the shades, signaling the beginning of the “Black on Black” dinner, guests seated in Aspen’s historic Hotel Jerome seemed to take a collective breath — preparing for a joyful and emotional four-hour celebration of the wine industry’s most influential Black leaders.

The dinner, hosted Friday during the annual Food & Wine Classic, came together after last year’s inaugural event spawned a push to bring more Black voices together to celebrate successes and discuss how to diversify a wine industry dominated by White males.

