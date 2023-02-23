The city’s Office of Black Male Engagement has announced that they will be partnering with Chase Bank to host this year’s Black Generational Wealth Series.
This series is expected to lay out the Office of Black Male Engagement’s (OBME) plans to help bridge the opportunity divide for Black men in Philadelphia.
“I want people to come out to an event and have a good time, obviously, but I want people to leave with the connections necessary to really access the generational wealth they’re looking for. I think that’s all we want to provide is an opportunity to connect. We’re a bridge. So it’s my goal to build bridge-like events where we connect people to the resources and the people needed in order for folks to realize their opportunities, their dreams, their goals,” OBME director Eric Westbrook said.
Set to be held at the Business Resource and Innovation Center at the Free Library of Philadelphia branch at 1901 Vine St. on Saturday, the series is an all-day event that will see business owners, economic professionals and strategists come together to share insight and support as they hear from city leaders in business and economics who will share their plans for economic elevation.
This year’s event will host six sessions where attendees will hear from city leaders regarding a variety of topics: Where Wealth Begins, Let’s Link, Wealth Legislation, True To This and Spark Tank.
Of particular interest this year is the inaugural Spark Tank event, where five qualified businesses will present to potential investors “with the chance to win a small business grant and an opportunity to be a part of Chase Bank’s Minority Entrepreneur Program,” according to the OBME.
According to Westbrook, the idea for the series initially sprouted in 2019 when the OBME team began having discussions regarding the idea of community economics and opportunities, and ways to make resources accessible for Black and brown communities.
“So I think (there was) a term that was floating around our communities, generational wealth, and (thinking about) trying to get away from a get-rich-quick kind of plan into really planning out and charting our course towards generational wealth. So we started with that notion … to say, ‘Hey, let’s get on a path towards generational wealth. Let’s define it, let’s build towards it, let’s understand what are the necessary resources to getting there.’ So we talked about a great deal of things: from homebuying, access to home ownership, to starting businesses, to financial literacy.”
These conversations eventually led to the creation of the Black Generational Wealth Series, and following the Series’ inaugural event in 2020, Westbrook said that the OBME team was excited to build on the successes they had seen as a result of the gathering. But when COVID hit, Westbrook said the team wasn’t sure that the Series would be able to survive, and especially thrive, in a digital setting.
“We went into a virtual experience and we weren’t sure how that was going to turn out, because a big part of this series is the community, is the presence of others. We’re talking about very personal topics like money management and unlearning bad habits and having access and seats at tables. (So) to not have that physical support, we weren’t sure how things were going to pan out. But fortunately, virtually, we didn’t see any loss in numbers. In fact, we saw the same sense of commitment and passion and determination to really access resources and to gain insight from community and city representatives on generational wealth.”
Now with the return of the event to an in-person setting for the first time since the pandemic, Westbrook said he hopes that the series will continue to give community members the tools they need to create tangible economic growth in their lives.
“When we talk about generational wealth, it’s something that’s generation altering. I mean, we’re talking about challenging the narrative of poverty in Black and brown communities. This is no small thing. This is a big step in the right direction, but it’s going to take community and support and access and it’s going to take all of us working together to ensure that this happens ... and (we) know it’s not going to be done after one event. But we can continue to fan the flames of the work that’s already being done all over the city to ensure that generational wealth is realized in Black and brown communities.”
