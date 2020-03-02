As developers expand into Eastern North Philadelphia, business owners and residents are struggling.
“We’re seeing that a lot of entrepreneurs and home owners can no longer afford their properties,” said Daniel Betancourt, president and CEO of Community First Fund, during a recent roundtable discussion on the state of diverse businesses.
“So we want to make sure that they have access to capital. We want to make sure that they have access to capital to improve their homes and expand their businesses. We want people to stay in place and we do that by working with the banks and community development organizations.”
Jennifer Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said some Latino entrepreneurs are challenged with growing their businesses to scale.
“Only 3% of Latino-only businesses reach $1 million or more in sales, however Latinos are starting businesses at more than three times the national average,” she said.
“We don’t have an entrepreneurship problem. We have a scaling problem.”
If Latino-owned businesses in Philadelphia hired two new employees, they could add 22,000 jobs in the neighborhoods that need it the most, Rodriguez said.
PIDC has been working to support diverse businesses through the city, said Heather Hanowitz, vice president and senior loan officer for the economic development organization. In 2019, PIDC dedicated $6 million in funding to diverse businesses. It also partnered with the city to invest $2.5 million in United Bank of Philadelphia, the region's only African American-owned bank.
Wells Fargo is working with the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders to bring additional resources to Philadelphia, said Anthony Rosado, senior vice president. Through a $10 million grant to NALCAB, the Wells Fargo Foundation is supporting growth-oriented lending to minority-owned businesses nationwide through a network of Latino-led business lenders.
The Wells Fargo Foundation, through its Diverse Community Capital program, also has invested $3 million with the Community First Fund.
Community First Fund, which has been lending throughout the Pennsylvania market since 1992, recently expanded its work into the Kensington section of North Philadelphia.
“We expect to provide financing and technical assistance to nearly 100 small business owners, who often struggle to obtain traditional funding,” Betancourt said.
“These loans will improve the lives of their families and the neighborhoods they call home and will also create thriving jobs that are critical to building healthy and vibrant communities.”
Betancourt said the businesses will be primarily African American- and Latino-owned.
“We need to invest in diverse small businesses to gain diverse customers,” Rosado said.
“Any business that doesn’t understand that — that does not invest their resources — is not going to be successful in the long term.”
