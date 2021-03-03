Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and the Community College of Philadelphia are teaming up to help budding entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of having a storefront.
The two groups (NLBID and CCP) are offering their first “Retail Ready Bootcamp.” The program is designed to help business owners who are considering their first or next brick-and-mortar location. The 12-week course will focus on building sound business plans for opening a new store in today’s economy while helping entrepreneurs feel confident about moving into a different commercial space.
Although the program is not targeted at any specific group, the business improvement district said it would like to see the same diversity in its retail stores that is often seen at its pop-up markets and festivals.
The district's Executive Director Kristine Kennedy said she knows these businesses are out and hopes they take advantage of everything the boot camp has to offer.
"When I ran 2nd Street Festival years ago, I noticed a trend in the makeup of our 300-plus vendors: many of them were Black women. They were selling soaps, clothing, food, you name it, working to build a business based on a passion," Kennedy said. "I saw a strong spirit of entrepreneurship there amongst a group that historically has been shut out of opportunities. That's why the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District put this boot camp together with the Community College of Philadelphia: to arm people who have good ideas with the tools they need to build a profitable, growing business."
Fifteen business owners will be chosen for the inaugural group of incubator participants. Classes begin April 7 and run through June 23, meeting once a week for a three-hour live evening Zoom class with instructors from CCP’s Power Up Program.
Participating businesses will be chosen by a panel including members of the improvement district's board and staff members as well as CCP Power Up program managers. To qualify, businesses should have been in operation for at least one year, have gross revenue over $30,000 (profit and loss required) and a demonstrated effort in retail expansion.
"We are keeping this first one intimate so participants can get to know each other and interact with the instructors," said NLBID retail recruiter Pam Simpson. "There will be mentoring and coaching along with the classes. Participants will have access to experts and information that is invaluable and will leave with a plan to move forward with their business."
Kennedy said the program will not only help the entrepreneurs, but also the district in finding new vendors for its retail sites.
“We realized that if the NLBID was going to tackle vacancy, we were going to have to be proactively helping to create successful business owners,” Kennedy said. “Part of Northern Liberties' character is local ownership and neighbors supporting one another. We've seen a swell of kitchen-table business startups since March and watched those that were already brewing really grow. The neighbors have really rallied around them. Our aim is to ready them for signing a lease with confidence and giving them the tools to be successful business owners.”
Applications are open now and available on NLBID’s website until March 12. (https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/retail-ready-bootcamp-applications-open/). There is a fee for the class that will be refunded once participants complete the 12-week program.
