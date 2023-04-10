DEVON, Pa. — For everyone who has sat behind the wheel of a vehicle, they cannot help but to fantasize about their dream car.
Last week at private event out on the Main Line, potential as well as existing customers were tremendously stargazed all evening.
Automobil Lamborghini hosted a grand opening of their showroom on Lancaster Avenue in Devon, Pa.
Roughly 250 VIPs who enjoyed refreshments and beverages got a great look at the storefront and the brand’s latest models.
“The opening of Lamborghini Philadelphia is a significant milestone for us,” said dealer principal Robert DiStanislao. “This new location allows us to provide the extraordinary service consistent with the Lamborghini experience.”
The reception was highlighted by an appearance of the Urus Performante, which company executives describe as a super SUV. With a top speed of 190 mph, the super SUV can accelerate from 0 mph to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds. Customers have begun taking deliveries at a suggested retail price of over $260,000.
Adding to the allure of Lamborghini’s distinct aesthetic, the 11,040-square-foot retail space features a 360-degree client experience representative of the brand’s cutting-edge style, characterized by polygons, sharp forms and a diffusion of light and color. An astounding customization room featuring the brand’s bespoke offerings gives clients the ability to physically touch and play with combinations of colors and materials, including soft leathers and the appearance of carbon fiber. The new showroom impressively provides a feast for the senses.
Lamborghini’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winklemann, talked about the brand’s strategy for the Philadelphia region.
“With demand for Lamborghini vehicles at an all-time high, the new Philadelphia showroom is poised to better support and provide a further elevated experience for our customers, especially during the brand’s transition into a new era of electrified vehicles,” he said.
The company is also keeping up with the times with a lot of forward thinking as they will be adding environment-friendly models to their already exotic fleet.
“Following the best year in terms of sales and turnover in 2022, Lamborghini continues to make significant strides forward both in the retail space,” added Winklemann.
As the first step in phase two of this new electric era, Lamborghini launched its first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle), the Revuelto, during a global premiere on March 29 and its U.S. debut at the Lamborghini Lounge New York on April 4.
Along with the new hybrid system, the supercar offers three new drive modes: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance, for a total of 13 dynamic settings. Current brand models in addition to the Urus and Revuleto include the Aventador and Huracán.
Although Lamborghini has always targeted a wealthy clientele, its customer base is getting younger and that coincides with Winkelmann’s commitment to sustainability. “The average age of our customer is bit below 45 and this what they demand,” said Winklemann during an exclusive, sit-down interview with The Philadelphia Tribune. “The younger they are, the more they buy into the compliance approach.”
The year 2023 marks Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary. Now known as a world-renown company with over 2,000 employees and over 9,200 vehicles delivered last year (2,721 in the United States, its founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini presented their first car, the 350 GTV prototype, to the media in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, on Oct. 20, 1963.
Evolving over the past six decades and along with joining the Audi and Volkswagen group, it looks to electrify the entire product range in 2023-2024, with the introduction of a fully electric model at the end of the 2020s. While still based in northern Italy, Lamborghini has an American office that is in Herndon, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.