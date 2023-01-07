As Philadelphia heads into a new year, the recently announced CEO of Philadelphia’s Department of Aviation, Atif Saeed, is preparing to make some big decisions. Saeed spoke with The Philadelphia Tribune to answer a few questions about his current priorities, future goals, and what he brings to the table in his new role.
Q: What are some of your biggest priorities moving forward at the moment?
A: My primary focus as I start is to listen to folks and get a better understanding of the situation on the ground. … This will include a pretty extensive plan of talking to employees across the organization, meeting with the stakeholders, policymakers, etc. So every airport is different, and obviously our airport and our community is unique in many ways. Though I’ve got a fair amount of experience running airports, it’s important that I am taking the time to better understand the situation here before I come to any conclusions about long-term direction … So there are … three components of it. One is our facilities, and there’s a pretty robust capital program. So I want to make sure that we’re moving that along. Along with a master planning effort … (which) is long-term planning to ensure that its facilities are adequate for long-term use for travelers. There is an IT component. Obviously, digital is becoming central to customer experience. We want to make sure that we’re making proper investments in that area as well and perhaps most importantly, the human factor. So enabling customer experience through human interaction within our four walls is going to be a high priority and a bunch of programs are already in place. The good news is that from my perspective, the foundations already exist. Our employees have great deal of pride for the community, and they are really excellent experts in their respective areas, and there seems to be a real dedication towards creating an exceptional customer experience. Just taking those ingredients and building upon them is essentially what I’ll be focused on and helping the organization and employees achieve what they need to achieve through proper resource allocation.
Q: Do you have any larger areas of concern, places where you’re specifically thinking, OK, these places could use a little bit of work?
A: So I think most of those gaps have already been identified (by the) staff. We talked about the fact that our terminals are dated and they need to be upgraded. There’s a commitment to doing that, both in terms of the $1.3 billion capital program as well as a focus during the long-term planning. Clearly that is going to be central to the experience that we create. I don’t have any concerns that I have noticed coming in that had not really been already identified by the team in place. But it’s still early in the process. I’m still going through the valuation process. It will probably last for several more weeks, but at this stage, I think we’ve got all the ingredients in place to be able to build upon going forward.
Q: So I guess kind of the flip side of that is what do you view as some of the strengths of the Philadelphia aviation system?
A: So I think our people by far are our biggest strength. We’ve got (a) highly dedicated workforce who are real experts in their respective areas. As I stated earlier, there’s many, many different (areas of) expertise that the aviation department needs to house to be able to deliver on customer expectation. We’ve got some really good people there. What really warms my heart is a deep sense of pride that people have for the community. As employees of the airport who represent the community to those who travel through it, that’s a very strong foundation to be able to build upon, and I’m very excited to have that in hand as we walk in. We’ve also got great business relationships with all our stakeholders. Having strong relationships are really integral to (our) ability to be able to deliver on the service that it does. We’ve got stakeholders who are engaged (and), similarly to employees, have a great deal of pride in the community that we serve. Those are the strong points, as far as I’m concerned, going into it.
Q: What are your biggest long term goals? What are the things that you really are putting on the top of your list of wanting to go out there and try to accomplish?
A: So we’ve got some really big events coming in in 2026. Especially we’ve got our nation’s 250th anniversary, which is going to attract folks from around the world and put a spotlight on both the airport and our region. You know, the major league All-Star Game is the same year as the World Cup, which is a huge deal. (The World Cup) will be coming to several cities in North America, including here in our backyard. My aspiration is that we continue to incrementally improve our customer experience at our airport through proper investments both in infrastructure and the services we provide and really would love for us to be an example for others to look at in terms of high level of customer experience when we get to 2026 when we really have a spotlight on us.
Q: How do you feel about where the airline industry is currently in its recovery from the pandemic?
A: So recovery has been unpredictable, at least as we came out of the pandemic. But things are starting to stabilize. We currently are about 80% recovered compared to where we were pre-pandemic. There are a couple of areas where we need a little bit more growth. We certainly feel like there is actually evidence that leisure traffic is probably back to where it was pre-pandemic. Two areas that we are still recovering on (are) international traffic, being a European gateway, and Europe has been slow to come back. So there’s some gap there. Then secondly, business travel, and that’s true for all airports that have strong business communities that (have) been a little bit slow to come back after the Pandemic. We do expect everything to be back to normal in aggregate by 2025. That’s what we’re projecting. Late 2024, early 2025. It should be pretty much back to where we were pre-pandemic.
Q: So my last question for you is what do you think are your biggest strengths that you bring into this position?
A: So there are a few different things. First of all, I spent a better part of my career as a small business owner. Airports do not create (the) economic value that they create in their communities in isolation. They do it with the help of other businesses; especially small businesses make up a major part of what we do. So having that understanding of what a small business goes through, doing business with an airport is helpful. Also, just in general, understanding the value of businesses within the ecosystem of an airport and having the ability to work with them is something that I believe is a strength. I just had experience working with stakeholders from various lines of businesses that I believe would be valuable for the organization. Having experience within the airport industry and some other airports that I’ve worked with, there are lessons learned that I’m hoping will be useful for this airport as well.
