Inflation has hit so many consumers on so many levels that an occasional outing for brunch can be a real treat. Most people couldn’t possibly contemplate spending almost $30 on the late-morning meal of brunch.
But like many big cities across the nation, food prices in Philadelphia have skyrocketed and many restaurants are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
“Some people are still uncomfortable coming into restaurants,” said Kiya McNeil, co-owner of Bistro on the Mall, in Northwest Philadelphia.
According to a recent study, Philadelphia ranks 13th for the most-expensive brunch at $28.32.
TransImpact, a supply-chain data company, analyzed a list of common brunch dishes along with the prices of meal ingredients. The firm looked at Yelp data from top-rated brunch restaurants in the nation’s big cities and used the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ current inflation rate (6.9%) for their “food away from home” index to calculate the cost of brunch.
The company looked at the prices of eggs, protein, bread, fresh fruit, pastries, coffee and alcohol (for boozy brunches). While inflation tends to rise and fall, the study tried to give a picture of the impact of abnormally high inflation rates across the U.S. that are taking a toll on Americans today.
The data company predicted that some Americans are ready to spend an extra $5,200 this year on eating out due to inflation.
“Brunch to me is being able to reconnect with friends,” said Monifa McCoy, a Philadelphia region foodie who is called “The Brunch Expert.”
She said that the meal offers a respite from “adulting,” which can take you away from friends.
McCoy said that brunch offers “a great end or start to the week.”
“You can talk or vent or problem solve during brunch,” she said.
McCoy said that while she recommends a variety of places to people, she looks for spots that have a “good vibe,” offer something unique and are not too hard on people’s wallets during these inflationary times.
Restaurateurs have said that finding affordable supplies of fresh food and reliable restaurant workers has also been a challenge.
McNeil noted that the prices of items such as eggs, chicken wings, filet mignon and seafood skyrocketed.
“Coming out of the pandemic, prices were just crazy,” McNeil said. “They are finally coming back down now.”
Louise Fleming, who was eating brunch recently in Beck’s Cajun Cafe in Reading Terminal Market, recounted how she went to buy a dozen eggs at the supermarket and noticed that the prices had almost tripled.
“I refuse to buy eggs until the prices come down. I just won’t do it,” she said. Fleming said that she was on the brink of cutting eggs out of her diet as a result of the rising costs. “Food prices are getting ridiculous. I even heard that places such as WingStop were running out of wings and serving thighs instead. What is going on?”
With food price hikes fueled by supply chain issues, McNeil said that as a chef she has had to find creative ways to maintain the taste and aesthetic of her restaurant’s menu items.
“We’re very seafood heavy,” she said as she detailed going to smaller portions for some things such as salmon, catfish or shrimp. McNeil also said they looked at possibly outsourcing where the restaurant had to get some ingredients.
No matter what, McNeil said she is dedicated to not only giving her customers a pleasant eating experience with quality ingredients, but also giving her workers a living wage.
Most of all, McNeil said that consumers should take the time to look at eateries that are off the beaten path, such as hers in Germantown.
“You don’t have to go downtown for great prices, great food and great hospitality,” she said.
