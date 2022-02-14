Last year was a good year for the mortgage business in the U.S., but a steep rise in home prices and a drop in the number of homes for sale made buying a home less affordable, especially for African Americans, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors.
Nationwide, in December 2021, about 245,300 homes were available for households with incomes between $75,000 and $100,000, down from about 656,200 in December 2019 — a decline of more than 400,000, said the report released on Monday.
“The housing wealth gain has been sizable over the past two years,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors. “However, due to the ongoing inventory shortage and rising interest rates, homeownership attainment will become especially challenging unless drastically more housing supply is available.”
Despite the challenges, some banks in the Philadelphia market said the mortgage business in 2021 was boosted by millennials, women, technology and the pandemic, which forced many households to save more. The stimulus money also helped. For example, single women made up 19% of all home buyers last year.
In addition, banks and government programs offered down payment assistance, along with intensive budgeting, saving and credit counseling for low- and moderate-income home buyers, to help close the gap between Black and white home ownership.
Nationwide, Wells Fargo has invested $561 million in the NeighborhoodLift program and helped 25,000 Americans become homeowners. Of that $16 million was invested in the Philadelphia area, helping 1,000 residents become homeowners. The program, which includes 10 other area lenders, provides up to $15,000 to low- and moderate-income home buyers for a down payment. The amount is a forgivable loan, if the home buyer stays in the home for five years.
“It was definitely a great year in servicing clients and families,” said Ernest Campbell, Wells Fargo retail mortgage manager for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “I think we served over 10,000 families in the Greater Philadelphia market.”
In 2021, Wells Fargo was the nation’s fourth largest mortgage lender with more than $205 billion in mortgage business, according to Inside Mortgage Finance rankings published last year.
Some banks don’t break out specific numbers for Philadelphia, but pre-pandemic figures from the Philadelphia-Camden, N.J. -Wilmington, Del.-Maryland metro area show that some trends reported by area banks were a continuation of those in 2019.
For instance, the average home buyer in in the metro area was 39 years old, with an income of $101,620, according to the National Association of Realtors; 71.9% were white; 14.9% were African American; 7.9% were Asian; and 6.1% were Hispanic. In the same period, 36.3% of home buyers in this metro area were between the ages of 25 and 34, or millennials, the trade group’s research showed.
Susanne Svizeny, executive vice president and regional president of OceanFirst Bank in Toms River, N.J., said the pandemic caused some homeowners to seek to upsize their homes.
“We saw the millennial population that was sitting on the sidelines now forming households and wanting to buy homes. The stimulus money really helped our buyers,” Svizeny said. “When we looked at our mortgage production over the past two years, they’ve been record.”
For example in 2021, OceanFirst Bank reported $734 million in mortgage production in its market, which includes Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, and $800 million in the previous year. Business was so good that the bank expanded into Philadelphia, opening an office at 15th and Market streets last year.
“It was two extremely solid years, and as we go into 2022 we are confident that we will have a like performance to 2021,” Svizeny said. “We saw a lot of individuals leaving New York apartments to buy homes in New Jersey.”
At Wells Fargo, Campbell said, the pandemic slowed people down enough to take a hard look at their finances. And technology meant that customers didn’t have to wait to visit the bank.
Digital technology allowed people to download documents on their phones or their tablets, he said.
Meanwhile, looking ahead to 2022, Campbell said, the Mortgage Bankers Association projects about $3.5 trillion in mortgage business, down from about $4 trillion last year.
“There is a shortage in the market of existing homes,” Campbell said. “So, new construction is going to be huge this year. There is a pent-up demand for new construction.”
For example, in 2020, construction was halted for two or three months in Philadelphia and the rest of the state because of the pandemic.
Many homeowners have built up their equity due to the hot market, Campbell said.
“So what I foresee is that there will be refinance business to be had this year, but it will be cash-out refinance business, meaning people will be cash out to make improvements to their homes,” Campbell said. “Homeowners can only refinance so many times.”
Jeff Taylor, managing director of Digital Risk, a mortgage technology services provider in Florida, and a board member of Mortgage Bankers Association, agreed.
“Last year saw a perfect confluence of low rates, millennial buyers finally entering the market and heavy refinance,” Taylor said. “In 2022 we are looking forward to a significant increase in home equity lines of credit as the next big trend, with interest rates at around 3.75%. This is good for the consumer because mortgage companies will have to be extremely competitive to keep up volume.”
