Morgan Stanley announced on Thursday that it would buy E-Trade, the online discount brokerage, for about $13 billion, in the biggest takeover by a major American lender since the 2008 global financial crisis.
The deal would give Morgan Stanley — long known as one of Wall Street’s most blue-chip names, whose asset management business caters to the wealthy — a big share of the market for online trading, an additional 5.2 million customer accounts and $360 billion in assets.
Thursday’s deal highlights the increasing convergence of Wall Street and Main Street. Elite bastions of corporate finance are increasingly seeking to cater to customers with smaller pocketbooks. And online brokerages that once hoped to overthrow traditional trading houses are instead suffering from a price war that has slashed their profits.
It follows Morgan Stanley’s strategy of focusing on asset management rather than investment banking and high-stakes trading, betting on steady fees over bigger paydays and bigger risks.
“This continues the decadelong transition of our firm to a more balance-sheet-light business mix, emphasizing more durable sources of revenue,” James P. Gorman, Morgan Stanley’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
If the deal goes through — it needs the approval of E-Trade shareholders and regulators — more than half of Morgan Stanley’s pretax profits would come from wealth and investment management, compared with 26% a decade ago.
Before the deal, Morgan Stanley’s $2.7 trillion in assets were largely tied to big companies and wealthy individuals.
The combination would unite Morgan Stanley’s “full-service, adviser-driven model” with E-Trade’s “direct-to-consumer and digital capabilities,” Gorman added.
E-Trade has struggled amid a price war among brokerages, begun in earnest last fall when Charles Schwab eliminated fees for the trading of stocks and exchange-trade funds. Schwab later agreed to buy TD Ameritrade for $26 billion.
Under the terms of the deal announced on Thursday, Morgan Stanley will buy E-Trade using its own stock. Its offer is worth about $58.74 a share as of Wednesday’s market close, a 30% premium on the value of the online brokerage’s shares.
E-Trade’s chief executive, Michael Pizzi, would continue to run the business upon the deal’s closing, which is expected by year’s end.
