One of the tightest labor markets in U.S. history and the growing movement to diversify corporate America is apparently benefiting Black Americans, according to the latest government jobs report.
For example, unemployment for Black workers was 4.7% in April, below 5% for the first time since 1972, according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
About 1.1 million more Black workers held jobs last month compared with February 2020, the start of the pandemic.
And Black workers made gains in categories that tend to pay above average wages, including professional and business services; the financial industry, which includes banking and insurance; and construction, the latest bureau report showed.
Sulaiman Rahman, chief executive officer of DiverseForce in Philadelphia, said programs like OneTen, which encourages corporations to hire people of color who have skills to do the job but not a degree, should help more Black and brown workers move into higher paying jobs.
Rahman, whose company trains diverse workers for advanced careers, also said the move by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to remove the four-year degree requirement for 80% of all state jobs should also help Black and brown workers.
In addition, Philadelphia OIC and the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, which trains unemployed city residents in biotechnology, shipbuilding, electrical vehicle charging and other areas, are helping to do the same.
“These are all positive things that open up opportunities for a lot more Black and brown talent,” Rahman said. “I think we have to be cautious about celebrating too early. We are now in the midst of a downtown.”
Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said the lack of a college degree can create a paper ceiling for many African Americans in the state.
“Gov. Shapiro and I recognize there are lots of skilled and talented workers who would be a great fit for the commonwealth workforce, but they might not have a degree,” Davis said. “That’s why the governor’s first executive order eliminated the four-year college degree requirement for the vast majority of state jobs. This will help get critical roles filled, improve customer service for the public and make our workforce more diverse and representative of our great state.”
Despite the gains, Rahman said underserved communities have to be concerned that the fast-moving technology of artificial intelligence (AI) such as ChatGPT could disrupt any number of industries.
“We are also in the midst of a huge digital transformation that is happening,” Rahman said. “Every career is potentially threatened with how fast this technology is moving. White-collar workers and professionals could be impacted.”
In March, DiverseForce was one of several companies to receive a $100,000 grant from the city Commerce Department to train people for jobs in high-tech and high-paying industries.
“We have to be really vigilant in upscaling and rescaling talent at this time to make sure that Black and brown talent has access to digital opportunities and digital literacy,” Rahman said. “We have to be on the side of using it (AI) as a tool to amplify productivity. This is the skill of the future.”
So DiverseForce is developing a curriculum for classes and workshops dealing with AI and Web3 technology that will start in September.
“Alongside our citywide partners, Commerce will continue to fuel the inclusive growth of tech workforce’s skills and tech-based companies in Philadelphia,” Anne Nadol, city commerce director, said in a statement. “That includes by matching Black and brown talent — especially Philadelphia public school students — to local tech companies for learning imagining innovative possibilities that can enhance the future of our city and region.”
The OneTen initiative, where 70 corporations came together with a goal of placing 1 million African Americans without college degrees in good paying jobs, got started in the aftermath of the unrest after the killing of George Floyd by police in 2020 in Minneapolis.
DiverseForce was hired by OneTen in Philadelphia. Some of the companies committed to the initiative are Accenture, American Express, AT&T, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Target and Walmart.
Many employers are starring to shift their emphasis on degrees to actual skills and experience, realizing that they might be as important or more so, Davis said.
“Every Pennsylvanian should have the opportunity to chart their own path and pursue the American dream. Unfortunately for many Pennsylvanians, a lack of a college degree has been a barrier to finding higher-paying, family-sustaining jobs,” Davis said. “Perhaps this shift started because of the pandemic, but it’s likely to continue as workers prove that they’re more than capable of doing the job.”
