Frank Igwé describes his path to becoming the president and founder of Moravia Health as divine intervention and an opportunity to help others.
In 2012, the former business consultant and nonprofit leader founded Moravia Health, a full-service and state-licensed Medicare and Medicaid home health care agency.
Moravia is the largest home health care agency in Pennsylvania. The company serves over 1,500 clients and has seen significant increases in the number of clients it serves over the past few years.
As Igwé directs the home health agency which has grown into a 1,500 team of employees. He leans on his guiding philosophy, “doing well by doing good.”
“I wanted to do well by doing good,” said Igwé. “How do I merge the money with actually doing service for my community, and we came up with home health care.”
Moravia Health had $75 million in revenue in 2020, up from approximately $40 million in 2019. Providing home care services primarily for disabled and elderly residents.
However, Igwé’s road to leading a successful health care business was not a straight path.
For years he was a business management consultant with clients in Washington, D.C. In search of finding a career and position that aligned with his passion and purpose Igwé, transitioned from corporate management to working in the nonprofit sector before embarking in the realm of health care.
“I used to be a business management consultant in Washington, D.C.,” said Igwé. “ When I was doing that, I found that I had enough money to live on, the pay was great, but the passion was lacking. So I went from one extreme to another.”
Igwé retired from working as a business management consultant and founded City ACES (Athletes Changing Expectations), where he served as the president of the organization.
“Which was a nonprofit and also based out of Washington, D.C.,” said Igwé. “We held events at middle schools across the country with NFL players, NBA players, and NCAA players, touting the value of education. But then again, I found myself on the exact opposite spectrum as far as having work that I was passionate about, but the money was lacking.”
The last event Igwé hosted as City ACES president was in Baltimore, Maryland, with the Baltimore Ravens.
“It was on a street named Moravia. If you drive from Philadelphia to Baltimore on I-95, you’ll see a street named Moravia Road. At the time, call it divine intervention or call it God’s voice, but I heard an internal voice saying remember this name, Moravia,” Igwé said.
“So after the nonprofit (position) I took a year off and to think about my life and where I wanted to be in the next five years. And the thing that kept recurring was I wanted to do well by doing good,” Igwé said.
Moravia is a historical region in the east of the Czech Republic and one of three historical Czech lands, with Bohemia and Czech Silesia. To Igwé, the name Moravia signifies a crossroad.
“This was the path and intersection between business management consulting, nonprofit, and the halfway point where I could merge passion and make a decent living while helping people,” Igwé said. “Every time I see Moravia it is a reminder of God’s promise to me on that day in Baltimore.”
Igwé said he believes there are a few core elements that separates his business from others in the field. For one, he prides Moravia for providing extraordinary customer service, having a genuine care for the people they serve, and most importantly educating members of the community.
“The biggest thing that we do for our community, as far as I can tell, is education. What do I mean? We educate these people that these services exist, government programs exist, where you have a man or a woman, boy or girl who’s taking care of their elderly grandparents, their elderly mother, their elderly grandpa, and they’re doing it for free,” Igwé said.
“Our whole thing is, if you’re going to do this for free, there are programs that exist where you could get paid to take care of your family member who may need the service. So the biggest contribution we’re making from our community is economic empowerment. But at the same time, we’re providing an economic injection and infusion of money to the household where people who, unfortunately, are in the low income bracket, have a means to support themselves, and also their extended family at large,” Igwé said.
According to Igwé, a lot of people need home health care services.
“So when we first came in, I did this as a labor of love. I didn’t get into it for the money. I got into it because I saw a lot of people in our communities weren’t being treated correctly,” Igwé said.
