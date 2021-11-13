When Sherrill Mosee of MinkeeBlue was crowned the winning entrepreneur on the premiere episode of USA Network’s new shoppable series “America’s Big Deal” many things were going through her mind.
The weekly show enables entrepreneurs to sell their products on air to viewers. The person with the highest sales by the end of the night gets a chance to make a deal with retail giants, Lowe’s, HSN, QVC or Macy’s.
Mosee’s product, the MinkeeBlue Mariah Backpack, sold out of during the show’s buying window and earned a $100,000 purchase deal with Macy’s.
“I was trying to process everything but I was certainly thrilled and just thinking about everything I had gone through just to get to this moment,” said Mosee, a Drexel University graduate and former electrical engineer.
“There were days when I cried. There were days when I wanted to give up. There were days like ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ But then in that moment it was like everything that I had gone through prepared me for this moment and for the next level.”
Mosee met with a retail titan panel and received deal offers from Macy’s and QVC and HSN. She ultimately struck a purchase order deal with Macy’s representative Durand Guion valued at $100,000.
During the show, which aired on Oct. 14, Guion told Mosee that Macy’s liked the story behind of her product.
“Today we find that the Macy’s customer wants to know the story,” Guion said. “Brand is important. Price value relationship is important but what is the story behind it. That’s becoming more and more critical to why they make a purchase with us. That’s why you won us.”
The Mariah Backpack from MinkeeBlue is a patented organizational travel and work bag designed to eliminate the need to carry multiple bags while commuting to work. The bag includes a folding “shelf” that allows you to convert the bag from one to two compartments for easy storage of shoes, lunch, gym clothes, purse essentials and laptop.
“This is huge for me,” Mosee says of the deal with Macy’s. “I’ve worked so long for so many years just trying to make inroads to prepare myself and to grow the brand and get the bags positioned for retail. So having this opportunity just opens doors in so many different ways and takes my business to the next level.”
Mosee’s concept of designing bags stems from when she used to run Family Care Solutions, a nonprofit organization helping low-income moms in college pay for child care. While working with the moms, she noticed they carried a diaper bag, book bag and small bag inside their book bag. She said she realized that she and many other women, carried a purse, laptop bag and lunch bag while commuting to work — and that was cumbersome struggling with two to three bags every morning.
Mosee said she decided to design a bag that would separate one’s purse essentials from their shoes, lunch and laptop.
Mosee launched MinkeeBlue in 2014 and joined the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator at Macy’s. The incubator’s 12-month program offers a business boot camp, workshops, retail critiques, industry visits and mentorship opportunities.
Mosee said connecting with various organizations such as the Accessories Council, Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, Temple’s Small Business Development Corporation, SCORE Philadelphia and Entrepreneur Works has been instrumental in helping with her business goals.
Mosee said she has learned important lessons throughout the years while experiencing various financial and manufacturing challenges. One concept she said she has learned along the way is not comparing herself to other people’s success.
“Sometimes when you look at other people’s success it can hinder what you are doing because sometimes I feel like I should be at this stage now,” Mosee explained.
“And the other thing is not to chase perfection. If you’re chasing perfection then you’ll never get it right,” she said. “So I put out the product the best that I can and I’m always improving on it because my customers will tell me what things they like. I’m always evolving and being flexible in what I am doing.”
