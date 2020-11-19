A local business executive with decades of experience in the private sector will lead Philadelphia’s Commerce Department.
Mayor Jim Kenney has named Michael A. Rashid as his next Commerce director, effective Nov. 30. He is the president of Michael A. Rashid Associates and former CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas.
“Michael Rashid brings an unmatched combination of entrepreneurial passion, long-standing relationships and a business savvy that will be crucial for Philadelphia as we confront the extraordinarily challenging economic climate facing our city,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.
“I’m confident that with his impressive background leading and growing multi-billion dollar companies – and with a commitment to our most vulnerable people – Philadelphia businesses will have a champion who knows what it will take for them to recover and thrive in the months and years ahead.”
Rashid will succeed Sylvie Gallier Howard, who has served as acting Commerce director since March.
"I am excited to get to work on implementing fair, equitable and inclusive business development efforts that will help spread economic vitality and opportunity to all of Philadelphia's neighborhoods," he said.
"While the City's Department of Commerce leads this important work, I also recognize the power of collaboration. It will take an enhanced focus on partnerships across the public, private and nonprofit sectors to bring about the kind of recovery our city and its residents deserve."
During an interview with the Tribune, Rashid said he plans to focus on helping the city recover from the pandemic, strengthening the city’s minority-owned businesses and retail corridors, advocating for a minimum wage increase and bringing higher paying jobs to Philadelphia.
He also mentioned Philadelphia is in a good position to recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic because the city is a leader in the health care industry.
“We expect to continue to be a leader not only in developing vaccines and therapies but also in delivering these vaccines to the most vulnerable people and leaving no one behind,” said Rashid, who is 73.
“I think coming out of this pandemic also means that we’re going to have to work closely and collaboratively as we possibly can with Harrisburg and with Washington to get the stimulus money out of Washington and get it distributed to our businesses around the city and around the region.”
Strengthening Philadelphia’s small businesses and shopping corridors are paramount among Rashid’s top goals for the commerce department.
"My second priority is going to be to strengthen the earning power of minority residents and growing minority businesses," he said, noting that 40% of the city's jobs come from small businesses.
Rashid emphasized commercial corridors can be a source of inspiration and pride or a source of blight.
“Too many of our commercial corridors are centers of blight and degradation," he said.
"That is going to be a priority of ours, making sure that we fight as hard as we can to get the resources that we can put into the commercial corridors and make them better.”
He plans to advocate for an increase in state minimum wages. The federal wage is $7.25 and Pennsylvania joins other states in keeping it at that level.
“We have one of the lowest minimum wages in the country,” Rashid said.
“Thirty one states have higher minimum wages then the state of Pennsylvania. That has to be addressed."
While people are concerned that raising the minimum wage will hurt businesses, he noted many studies have shown higher minimum wages do not detrimentally impact the local economy.
“Increasing the minimum wage has to be a priority,” said Rashid, who holds a MBA in finance from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's in marketing from the University of Southern California.
“We have to get our legislature and our business people behind that and I want to be a leader in helping to make that case in Harrisburg.”
Rashid has dedicated his career to ensuring that people in need have access to health care. He helped pioneer the managed care industry while CEO of Total Health Care in Baltimore. He also held numerous leadership positions prior to becoming president and CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care in 2010. Under Rashid’s leadership, the company doubled the size of its full-risk Medicaid health business and expanded its employee base from 2,400 to approximately 4,000.
From 2013 to 2015, Rashid served on the Obama Administration’s National Council on Minority Health and Health Disparities. He started his consulting firm Michael A. Rashid Associates, after retiring from AmeriHealth Caritas in 2014.
In February, Kenney appointed Gallier Howard as acting commerce director. She assumed the position in March after the departure of Howard T. Epps. Gallier Howard led the Commerce Department through mandated business closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and periods of civil unrest.
Under her leadership, the department collaborated with various partners to support small businesses, including a $13.3 million Relief Fund for businesses impacted by COVID-19, a $1.6 million grant program for businesses affected by civil unrest and the distribution of 10,000 personal protective equipment kits to neighborhood businesses.
“I'm incredibly proud of the work of the talented, dedicated, hard-working Commerce team, especially during these difficult last eight months. Without a doubt, my eight years in public service have been one of the most rewarding periods of my life,” Gallier Howard said in a press release.
“I'm confident that under Mr. Rashid’s leadership, the team will remain committed to their mission of revitalizing our communities and supporting our businesses—especially small businesses—during Philadelphia's economic recovery and beyond. I wish him the best of luck in his role as Commerce director.”
She plans to leave the City after a brief transition period to return on consulting on economic development policy, organizational strategy and leadership development.
