Gray Hall
WPVI Action News Gray Hall has joined the anchor team for the station’s 10 p.m. weekday newscast that airs on PHL17. He joined Sharrie Williams, Ducis Rodgers and meteorologist Adam Joseph.
Hall, a seven-year veteran of Action News, previously anchored the weekend morning newscasts. He came to 6abc Action News team in December 2015 from Richmond, Virginia. While there, Hall anchored the highest-rated weekday morning newscast for five years and was also a reporter for the station’s “On Your Side” consumer franchise.
Prior to his time in Richmond, he was a reporter and fill-in anchor in Miami, Fla. Hall began his broadcasting career as a production assistant in Dallas and then a weekend anchor in Greenville, Miss., a few years later.
Frann McNeal
Community College of Philadelphia has named Frann NcNeal as the new executive director of the college’s Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program (10KSB).
She will become the program’s first Black executive director. McNeal previously worked for the 10KSB program as an adjunct faculty member at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, N.Y., and has more than 25 years of experience supporting and coaching small businesses.
Launched in 2009 by Goldman Sachs and the Goldman Sachs Foundation, the 10KSB program is a $500 million investment designed to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing them with greater access to education, financial capital and business support services.
Shari Perkins
Shari Perkins has joined Trucendent as chief strategy/solutions officer. The firm focuses on estate planning and the wealth transfer process.
She has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, where she has focused on providing technology solutions and best practices for helping wealth management firms improve client engagement and sales.
Perkins joins Trucendent after serving as director of Business Development and Strategy for the Wealth Management Division of Tegra118/InvestCloud, formerly Fiserv’s Investment Services Division. She previously worked at SEI for 22 years, most recently as regional director of the Advisor Market Unit.
Camille Ragin
Camille Ragin has been named associate director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
In this newly created role, she will be responsible for enhancing hiring practices to encourage diversity, facilitating more diverse leadership at all levels of the institution, providing training and education on race-related issues to the community, and facilitating collaboration among the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Temple University Health System and Fox Chase on issues of diversity and inclusion.
Ragin is a professor in the Cancer Prevention and Control Program who joined Fox Chase in 2011 from State University of New York–Downstate. Her research focuses on cancer disparities affecting populations of African descent.
Ayanna Washington
Community College of Philadelphia has announced that Ayanna Washington will serve as executive director of the College’s Career and Advanced Technology Center (CATC). The CATC is a 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art learning facility that will offer for-credit and noncredit courses and programs to support the job pipeline needs in Philadelphia’s transportation, manufacturing and health care fields.
Washington joined the College in 2014 as the director of Business Development for Corporate Solutions. She most recently served as director of the Career Connections Department within the Division of Workforce and Economic Innovation.
—Compiled by Ayana Jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.