Chef David Simms was accustomed to catering upwards of 30 events a month and serving local universities and entertainment venues.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March and simultaneously caused three of his clients to cancel their events. Simms repurposed the food purchased for those canceled events and started selling takeout platters.
His business, Eatible Delights Catering had only been located at 1540 W. Wadsworth Ave. in Mt. Airy for five months when Simms retooled his business operations.
Simms, 55, relocated the business from its longtime Ridge Avenue facility in November 2019, however he couldn’t host a traditional grand opening celebration because of the pandemic.
“I was a five-month Wadsworth Avenue newborn and what ended up happening is a lot of people didn’t know that I had moved from Ridge Avenue,” said Simms, who is marking his 24th year in business.
“That was a challenge, coming into a new neighborhood and not having my signage yet and planning this wonderful grand opening for April that never happened.”
Eatible Delights menu boasts a range of offerings including baked chicken, beef ribs, catfish, grilled salmon, lollipop lamb chops, turkey wings and side dishes such as candied yams, collard greens, glazed carrots, macaroni and cheese and potato salad.
And while customers are purchasing lunch and dinner platters for pickup and delivery, the business’ catering sales has yet to rebound.
Eatible Delights was the preferred caterer for the Mann Music Center for the Performing Arts. The business also served major clients such as the University of Pennsylvania and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc.
But the company's catering business took a major hit as corporate events, social gatherings and weddings were halted due to government mandates to help mitigate spread of the coronavirus.
"We were used to having 30 to 45 events for a busy month," Simms said.
"We have five or six events now that are mostly pickup. So catering is non-existent and it has reduced our sales tremendously."
With that in mind, Simms applied for financial assistance from the Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund and the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and received funding. The PPP, which was formed to help businesses financially impacted by the pandemic, has been criticized for not effectively reaching minority-owned businesses.
Simms says that one of reasons why some African American business owners didn’t get PPP funding is because they don't have their paperwork in order. He says its important that businesses get their paperwork right and file their tax returns.
"I can speak to that as someone who didn’t have my paperwork in order at one time," Simms said.
"There's too many people from our community that are flying under the radar. They don’t want to pay their city taxes. They don’t want to file their returns.”
While it’s been a year since Simms had to change his business operations, he said challenges still remain. However, he has not let that deter him from launching a new restaurant named Ruth's Place. This summer, Simms plans to open the eatery in the New Market West complex located at 5901 Market St. The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch, specializing in what he refers to as "purely eclectic food.”
“The venture started before the pandemic hit but what made me continue is what I am not afraid of the pandemic,” Simms said.
“I’m not afraid of working hard. I’m not afraid that this is a different type of world that we live in and I can’t operate and adapt in this world. What keeps me going is my drive and my determination. I’ve got to continue to put footsteps in the sand.”
Simms graduated from OIC Philadelphia where he received culinary training. He operated concession stands and worked at restaurants during the early 1990s. He ran his own restaurant, David’s Place on Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.
He launched Eatible Delights Catering in 1996. After forming the company, Simms was selected to participate in the 1996 All Star game which was his first large scale catering and event coordinating project, serving 750 people, where he worked with Aretha Franklin.
Throughout his years in business, Simms has looked up to some of Philadelphia’s most notable African American food entrepreneurs such as Benjamin and Robert Bynum, KeVen Parker and Delilah Winder.
“These were some of my mentors but now I have to set my path and I have to be the trailblazer because I know that there are people looking, watching and following,” said Simms, who has been mentoring other restaurant owners.
Entrepreneurs selected by the African American Chamber of Commerce
Information box
David Simms
Current position
Owner of Eatible Delights Catering
Affiliations
Member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation,Inc., Mt. Airy USA, Urban League of Philadelphia and Wadsworth Avenue Business Association.
