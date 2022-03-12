Stephanie Ford always had a love for coffee shops and after being laid off as a legal assistant, she opted to start her own on a whim.
“I like the whole atmosphere of being able to sit down by myself or with a friend or some friends and have a conversation over a hot cup of coffee,” Ford says of what drew her into the business.
She partnered with Sonja West to open Coffee Cream & Dreams where they serve tea, hot chocolate, La Colombe coffee, espresso drinks, locally-sourced pastries and breakfast sandwiches.
The entrepreneurs scouted out areas throughout the Philadelphia region before choosing 1500 Fairmount Ave. as an ideal location. They signed a rental lease but weren’t able to open the doors until nine months later due to contractor problems, electrical issues and licensing setbacks.
“Every hurdle that we’ve came across we jumped over it,” recalled Ford. “For every push back we got, something pushed us forward.”
Five months after they opened their doors in October 2019, the pandemic hit and caused supply issues for the shop. They ended up having to drive around the city to find bakeries who were selling baked goods at retail.
“We were deeply impacted because all of our pastry suppliers were shut down,” Ford explained. “So we were able to get coffee wholesale but we couldn’t get pastries wholesale.”
Ford and West enjoy engaging with their customers when they visit the coffee shop and forming friendships. Ford says they are grateful for the support shown by the community during the pandemic.
“We love our customers,” said West, who is a retired telephone company technician. “We love our friends.”
They sought to create a welcoming atmosphere in the shop decorated with light blue walls and coffee-themed ornaments.
“We try to make people feel comfortable,” Ford said.
The business partners have trained some of their friends to help out on a volunteer basis when things get busy at the shop.
“We have a lot friends come through for the day and volunteer,” Ford said. “I really wanted them to see what it was like to work in a coffee shop.”
Ford is working on the possibility of opening a second site, however she hasn’t decided whether or not it will be located in Philly as some neighborhoods are saturated with shops. On average, Philadelphia has 16 coffee shops per 100,000 people according to a report by Clever Real Estate.
Now the entrepreneurs would like to share the knowledge of starting a coffee business with others.
“We definitely want to teach people what we have learned to do in opening up a coffee shop because we had no experience and just figured it out,” Ford said.
“I want other people to understand that you can figure it out too and everybody doesn’t have that mindset. It’s doable but you have to be willing to work for it.”
Entrepreneurs selected by the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
