Philadelphia-based organization, Mom Your Business, announced that it has received a $30,000 grant from the Truist Foundation aimed at supporting the group’s Founders to Funders program.
The grant will be used to support the organization’s current operating structure by strengthening the small businesses that the group guides, according to a news release.
The group said it will invest the funds into serving “Black women currently participating in the Founders to Funders Business Accelerator (who) need capital, resources and support to continue to grow their business(es).”
“We are extremely grateful to Truist Foundation. Black women continue starting businesses faster than any other group yet receive the least investment. This grant will allow us to support their development and provide them with capital to grow as well,” said Tanya T. Morris, the president/founder of Mom Your Business.
Mom Your Business is a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 that specializes in aiding Black and brown women by connecting them to “resources and opportunities that lead to success in business and in life through education, mentorship and access to capital.”
The group said it hopes to address the unique challenges “female entrepreneurs face as parents, business owners, community leaders, and the plethora of roles women play every day in order to achieve success.”
The organization’s main program is the Founders to Funders Cultivating Female Startups Business Accelerator, an accelerator hub for Black and brown female entrepreneurs with pre-seed and seed stage businesses that connects them with “community development financial institutions (CDFI’s) angel investors, venture capitalist, crowdfunding and pitch competitions.”
“At Truist, we’re committed to creating pathways for small business owners, particularly women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color, to help them succeed and access wealth-building opportunities. Supporting Mom Your Business’s great work in this area is an example of how we live our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Truist Philadelphia Market President Jeremy Ben-Zev.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.