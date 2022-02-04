Mayor Jim Kenney is calling on Philadelphia’s anchor institutions — the city’s hospitals, universities and major corporations — to spend an additional $75 million this year on contracts with local Black- and brown-owned businesses.
“Our major eds and meds — CHOP, Drexel, Independence, Drexel, Penn (and) Temple — are leaders when it comes to localizing and diversifying their supply chains,” Kenney said during a pre-recorded address at a virtual summit of large universities, corporate, medical institutions held Tuesday.
“The reality is while we have bent the poverty curve slightly downward in the past six years we have a lot of do, especially as we work to drive inequitable and inclusive economic recovery in the wake of this pandemic.”
The summit was held by Philadelphia Anchors for Growth and Equity (PAGE) — a partnership between the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, the city's Commerce Department and more than a dozen healthcare and educational institutions that aims to increase local purchasing and stimulate the economy.
Recent research from PAGE indicated that the city’s 34 anchor institutions are spending a lot of money outside Philadelphia. They spent $2 billion in 2019 across 19 different categories of goods and services. The two top categories included construction and information technology which generated close to a total of $700 million in spending by anchor institutions.
Jeff Hornstein, executive director of the Economy League, helped launch PAGE in 2018. He said they are challenging their anchors to spend $75 million in new net money with Black and brown businesses and will be collecting data and tracking the spending for the next 12 months.
City Councilmembers Mark Squilla and Jamie Gauthier echoed the challenge. In pre-recorded remarks, Squilla said he plans to hold Council hearings to track how the supplier diversification process has progressed.
Gauthier said most under-resourced neighborhoods in the city are a stone’s throw away from wealthy and thriving institutions.
“We need to make sure that these institutions and companies are having the greatest possible positive impact on communities that have historically been left out and left behind," she said.
The summit convened leaders from Philadelphia’s top institutions, corporate executives, elected officials, local entrepreneurs and small business owners.
During the event, panelists offered advice for business owners.
Craig Williams, president and CEO Pride Enterprises spoke on how small diverse businesses can overcome contracting issues.
When Williams was hired as a construction manager by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, he was given a large goal for subcontracting with diverse businesses. However he had encountered diverse firms that experienced challenges with meeting CHOP's bonding requirement.
Williams said representatives from PAGE helped establish a dialogue where CHOP examined their qualifications and relaxed their bonding requirements.
“This was a big impact because the goal was a 70% diversity spend on the project," Williams explained. "Had we not been able to bring those companies to the table it would have been cut more than in half — more than 35%."
“I’m really happy to report that the result that we achieved is upwards of 90% minority participation on that project," he continued. "So the challenges are real, particularly in recent months, but with flexibility and the commitment of anchor institutions these things can be overcome.”
Two other panelists highlighted the importance of business owners networking to gain access to contract opportunities.
“You’ve got to get in front of folks," said Clayton Mitchell, senior vice president for Real Estate and Facilities at Jefferson Health. "I talk to folks whether they are ready or not because it’s equally important if they're not ready to say okay here's the pathway from what I hear, you need to lay out to make yourself ready."
Chuck Stefanosky, supplier diversity director at Independence Blue Cross, encouraged diverse vendors to engage with decision makers early on.
"If you're waiting for a request for proposal, an RFP, to introduce a supplier to decision maker, you're too late," he said.
"What you want to do is tell the diverse supplier, meet the decision maker way in advance. They receive that request and they end up getting the work. Or maybe its a direct negotiation," Stefanosky continued.
"It might not even be an RFP because they were so impressed with the supplier at the initial meeting."
