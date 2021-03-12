More than 900 small businesses are slated to receive a total of $12 million from the Philadelphia COVID-19 Restaurant and Gym Relief Program.
The city and the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) announced Friday that 914 small businesses had been selected.
The program was designed to provide financial relief to small businesses that were among the most adversely affected by the latest round of pandemic-related restrictions enacted by the city in November 2020.
The businesses that received awards stretch across 59 ZIP codes across Philadelphia, with 81% located in areas outside of Center City. According to self-reported demographic information, more than 50% of awards went to minority business owners, while one-third went to female-owned businesses. The average grant size was $13,200 per business.
“As virus cases were rising rapidly this fall and winter, and it became clear that we would have to close places that were more susceptible to spreading the virus, we worried about the impact on businesses — especially industries like restaurants and gyms,” Michael Rashid, Philadelphia Commerce Director said in a news release.
“It was critical to act quickly to provide support in a fast, fair and equitable manner, especially for Black- and brown-owned and women-owned businesses, which we know are so numerous in these industries. We’re proud that with this program we’ll be able to provide needed relief to more than 900 restaurants and gyms across Philadelphia so they have the opportunity to stay in business, maintain their payrolls, and get back on their feet as quickly and safely as possible.”
RGRP received a total of 1,123 applications; 80% were from restaurants and 20% were from gyms. Eighty-one percent of applicants were approved for grants. Applications were screened for eligibility and then reviewed based on the program’s priorities, including businesses that: are located in high-poverty areas or on neighborhood commercial corridors, are minority-, female-, or disabled-owned, provide jobs to Philadelphians, or suffered damage in 2020 due to civil unrest.
“We are proud of our continued partnership with the Philadelphia Department of Commerce to design and deliver relief programs to support the small businesses in our community who have been hit the hardest over the last year,” said PIDC President Anne Bovaird Nevins.
“Our partnership has proven successful at getting the much-needed funds into the hands of the hard hit businesses in our communities, and we are committed to bringing more resources to drive Philadelphia’s equitable economy recovery.”
Once grant agreements are finalized, businesses can expect to receive a check within four to six weeks. A list of grant recipients will be publicly available on www.phila.gov once all of the businesses have finalized grant agreements.
Businesses approved for grants may use the funds as needed to continue operating, including for rent or payroll. However, investments in outdoor winterization, improvements in indoor ventilation, and other coronavirus-related indoor physical space expenses or personal protective equipment purchases are encouraged. Grant recipients must maintain records of their grant expenditures for 12 months.
“Philadelphia’s small businesses are the backbone of our city’s economy, and restaurants and gyms have been among the businesses that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.
“These grants will provide a much-needed lifeline to many of them in neighborhoods all across the city. We also encourage hospitality-based businesses to apply for the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) — a new relief program announced earlier this week.”
The CHIRP application will open March 15 and be available at PIDCphila.com/CHIRP.
