After more than a year in a corporate setting, CJ Wolfe channeled his creative interests into a business venture.
Wolfe was juggling being a freelance photographer with working as a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual when he decided to pursue entrepreneurship full time.
“I was always creating when I was in corporate,” said Wolfe, a 26-year-old Philadelphia native. “It just hit me that I could do this full time and I could show that this can be done to other creators, especially in the Philadelphia area.”
“So I just took a leap out on faith and said, you know what, I’m going to come up with an exit plan,” he continued.
So he launched Immortal Vision Studio last March. He and his team often rent out the Kensington-based studio to photographers and other creative professionals.
“I noted a lot of creators were coming into our studio to rent it out and they wanted to make more income,” said Wolfe, who has a team of seven people. “They wanted to create more and they needed to learn different skills and tactics to monetize their creative business.”
“We don’t just provide the space,” he explained. “I was also able to build up a team where they can also do the creative work for different companies and businesses as well.”
“You may come into our space and we may see that you are a talented photographer,” he explained. “We are actually able to invest in you by giving you different jobs.”
His full-service agency specializes in producing digital content, photography and videography to companies, organizations and athletes.
Wolfe gains motivation by being able to pour into fellow creative professionals.
“The more stuff I’m able to accomplish or connect people with, I know it’s not going to benefit me, but I know it’s going to benefit our community,” Wolfe said.
“There’s no better time than 2022 coming up to monetize your artwork — to monetize being a creator, so that is really what motivates me,” he said.
Wolfe will be handling the rebranding for Antoinene Fullard’s production company.
“We’re looking to grow,” said Fullard, who leads Truth Be Told Management. “We’re looking to rebrand. We’re looking to tap into the innovative side as a company, so I wanted to link with CJ. I’m in the process of building a team and I wanted to have him as a part of what we have going on moving forward.”
She regards working with Wolfe as a way of giving back.
“That is how I look at working with CJ,” Fullard said. “He’s in that younger generation who is thriving. They are super passionate about what they are doing. They have their entrepreneurial spirit.”
She’s watched Wolfe blossom over time. When he first asked if he could take photos of some of her company’s artists, she was a bit hesitant.
“I was a little skeptical because you want the best photographer, but I wanted to give him a chance because that is how it starts,” Fullard said. “You look to grow with people. He has taken photos of some of the artists I have worked with early on in their careers, even when he wasn’t like who he is today. So giving him the opportunity meant a lot to me.”
Wolfe also uses his studio space to teach high school creators business, design and project-management concepts.
“We have partnerships with high schools in the Philadelphia area and nonprofits where we are teaching the kids, this is how I came up with my business,” he stated.
Wolfe also uses his background as a financial advisor to offer monthly programs at the studio on topics such as financial literacy, business credit and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
“We are pouring into the community,” Wolfe said. “We want to empower. We want to educate and we want to connect with you and connect with the culture as much as possible.”
The studio will be expanding from a 900 square foot room to a 2,000 square foot room at 426 E. Allegheny Ave., which will enable the business to provide more space for local creators and its programs for high school students.
The business has grown significantly during its first year. Wolfe credits making the right connections for his studio’s success.
“A lot of people asked me how can you quit your job and be so successful,” he said. “We just hit one year this year and we helped over 560 individuals within our business.”
“It was more about having a plan and just having that network that I built up in the corporate world and my years in college as well. So that is how I was just able to lean on those people I met throughout my journey to help make this vision come through.”
“Networking is the biggest thing, I tell individuals, because you never know who knows who,” Wolfe continued. “You never know how that person may be able to help you.”
Wolfe played basketball while pursing his undergraduate degree in communications at Gwynedd Mercy University.
He picked up the camera for the first time in 2017 and honed his photography skills during the next two years.
“It was just a lot of proving myself, and it was a lot of learning how to work the camera and how to be a creator,” Wolfe said.
He also spent significant time networking in Philadelphia. During this time, he started making connections and working on photography projects for various athletes.
“Even if it was a smaller athlete on a smaller scale, I made sure that I produced the best work, and I think that with that consistency and that professionalism as a young Black man within that area, a lot of people started to take heed to it and started recognizing my gifts and my talent,” he said. “I just continued to stay resilient and persistent in the pursuit of what I wanted and it worked out.”
