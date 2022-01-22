A local company has carved out a niche in helping business and organizations address equity and social justice issues.
“I like to say our business really helps makes the world a better place and people call us when they want to solve social problems,” said Shane D. Nelson, the co-founder and CEO of Reify Solutions, LLC.
“We put ourselves in an interesting spot being the folks that people call when different traumatic experiences happen,” he said. “So whether it is a moment of bias for us within the Black community, with the Asian community and the Latino community, losing someone publicly and people not knowing how to respond to that, we’re top of mind for different organizations to work through those conversations.”
The consulting agency specializes in providing nonprofit organizations, colleges, universities and corporations guidance in advancement, social change and leadership development.
Nelson runs the business with his wife Taylor Cobb. He has a background in higher education and she specializes in professional fundraising. The Philadelphia natives co-founded Reify Solutions in 2019.
The pandemic caused the company to pivot and start offering online programming.
“We noticed that people still needed diversity training and they needed folks to facilitate virtually as lockdown was starting,” Nelson said.
“We really started taking it to another level with our DE&I (diversity, equity and inclusion) Essentials program where we use coursework, coaching and action planning to really help people have that conversation — to see folks in the workplace as other humans and also to make more equitable decisions.”
He said that working from home has afforded them the opportunity to impact more people, however the dynamic has led to discussions about taking time for self-care.
The couple juggles running their business venture with full-time jobs.
Nelson is a full-time support coach for the Center for Male Engagement at Community College of Philadelphia. Cobb is the director of business development at the AL Diá Foundation.
Nelson says they don’t regard running their business as work.
“Really carving our impact in our own city has been incredible,”said the 27-year-old Drexel University alumus.
“It’s work that doesn’t feel like work. They always tell you when you go into business, don’t build a job and for us it’s like we’ve taken a piece of our purpose and turned it into a business.”
Nelson said he is looking forward to focusing on running his company full time in 2022.
He said he will be doing more workforce development projects in California. And Nelson said he’s excited about working with the new P4 Hub, (Public Private and Philanthropic Partnership Hub) for Advancing Racial Equity and Excellence, event and co-working space.
“One of the most exciting things from the business is the fact that we’re going to be such a vital partner to the P4 Hub,” he said.
