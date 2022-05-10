Joseph Kitonga realized there was a gap in terms of hourly workers being able to obtain primary health care and decided to take action.
He opted to launch Vitable Health after watching employees of his parents’ small business face challenges in obtaining health insurance coverage.
“I had the privilege to sort of watch my parents chase the American dream and start a home care company where they hired caregivers to take care of seniors in their homes,” said Kitonga, who moved to Philadelphia from Kenya with his family when he was 13.
“What was striking to me was that caregivers who are taking care of the most vulnerable populations in our communities made too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to afford comprehensive health insurance that (they) offered, so most of them would opt out,” Kitonga said.
“The spark for Vitable was to create a simple primary care plan that covered the most frequently used health services so that my parents’ employees could stop over utilizing the ER where 70% of visits are unnecessary and they cost upwards of thousands of dollars per visit and makes upward mobility very difficult,” he continued.
The Philadelphia-based start up focuses on partnering with a variety of small businesses to offer primary care to hourly workers.
“Employers of hourly workers, especially during the pandemic struggled to attract and retain talent and we’re enabling them to offer a high quality affordable benefit that was otherwise inaccessible to their employees,” Kitonga stated.
“Most employers do care, but there previously wasn’t any affordable options like ours. The reason we focused in on the hourly worker and the employers of hourly workers is that’s where the need is most felt. We think that high quality health care should be accessible to everyone, especially those that need it most.”
He noted that the health care system is expensive and has left many hourly workers without access to affordable care.
“This leads generally to worse health outcomes and shortened life expectancy,” he said.
Kitonga was studying computer engineering at Pennsylvania State University before he dropped out in 2021 to start Vitable.
He’s used his tech background to build the company which features a mobile app where members can make appointments for virtual and concierge in-home visits.
“We’ve cut out a lot of the fluff to reduce costs and share those cost savings with our members,” Kitonga explained. “Our model really enables us to offer this really delightful high quality concierge experience at an affordable price.”
Each of Vitable’s members has a dedicated care team that include a registered nurse, dietitian and nurse practitioner that coordinates their care.
In April, Vitable officially expanded into the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland area and has launched a mental health plan. This comes as Vitable has brought former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin on as its newest board advisor member.
“In many ways this is part of what adding Dr. Regina Benjamin as an advisor has sort of helped us understand — that mental health care and behavioral health is a part of primary care,” Kitonga said.
“In terms of really influencing and breaking the health disparity gap that exists in our communities, taking this comprehensive view of primary care, the mental health plan that we launched is accessible to all of our members in our communities.”
He noted that the cost of many mental health plans is often out of reach for hourly workers.
“We wanted to provide a way for hourly workers that in many ways have a deeper need of mental health and behavioral health services,” Kitonga added
“It’s really something that we’re excited to really champion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.