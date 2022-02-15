Once again cryptocurrency is creeping into the mainstream — this time at the University of Pennsylvania and separately with basketball superstar LeBron James and the school that he created in Akron for at risk youth.
The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) has partnered with Crypto.com, to teach students in James’ I PROMISE School about cryptocurrency and the blockchain technology. And University of Penn’s Wharton School of Business in October became the first Ivy League school to accept cryptocurrency as payment for tuition for its advanced course in blockchain and cryptocurrency.
In a related matter, on Feb. 12, a series of historic digital collectibles or NFTs, which utilizes blockchain technology, will be introduced and sold to celebrate one of the first Black NASCAR drivers to win a major race, to commemorate Black History Month.
“Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world, and how we engage with one another. I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind,” said James in a statement. “Crypto.com and I are aligned on the need to educate and support my community with the information and tools they need for inclusion. I’m looking forward to working with them to bring these opportunities to my community.”
In 2011, James, the Los Angeles Lakers basketball star and four-time NBA champion, created the I PROMISE program in a partnership with the Akron public school system to serve some of the city’s most challenged students. It includes special programming, such as longer school days and an emphasis on science and technology and parent participation. Today, the I PROMISE School, which opened in 2018, serves more than 1,300 students. A native of Akron, James attended Akron public schools from kindergarten to eighth grade.
Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said in a statement: “LeBron James and his foundation have been pioneers in truly transforming the lives of those in his community through education and our partnership is based on a true alignment of values. We couldn’t be more proud to join LJFF in providing opportunities to increase educational and workforce development while delivering the tools and access that will empower the next generation to build a better and more inclusive future.”
Cathy Barrera, founding economist of Prysm Group and program director of the Wharton Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets program, agreed,”Today’s students are tomorrow’s innovators and entrepreneurs. I think it is very important and valuable for young people to learn about all types of emerging technologies, including blockchain, so that they can not only understand and utilize these tools, but also contribute to them and help shape our future.”
The University of Pennsylvania offers courses on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology that range from introductory, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain: An Introduction to Digital Currencies — to a more advanced course: Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets Executive Education online certificate program.
“Cryptocurrencies and digital assets tend to get all of the attention when it comes to blockchain and related technologies, Barrera said. “Underlying blockchain protocols and smart contracts typically get less attention, but these technologies are what allow tokens to be transferred, traded and used in applications.”
According to Barrera, many of those taking the course are executives in the financial services and technology sectors, but they are also entrepreneurs.
The course was developed in partnership with Prysm Group, a blockchain economic consulting firm. It is the part of Wharton School’s Aresty Institute of Executive Education.
Enrollees will be able to pay their tuition for the course in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ethereum, USD Coin, a first for any Ivy League school or business school in the U.S.
Recently, non-fungible tokens or NFTs, which are powered by blockchain technology, have been in news.
For example, a series of historic NFTs created by Wendell Scott Ventures will be introduced and sold to commemorate the legacy of Wendell Scott. On Dec. 1, 1963, Scott became the first African American NASCAR driver to win a Grand National race, NASCAR’s highest level. It will begin with a live auction hosted by Authentik Studios at The Wendell Scott Foundation’s annual Legacy Gala on Feb.12 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Museum in Charlotte, N.C.
NFTs are a form of digital collectibles, such as baseball cards, usually sold on a digital marketplace, such as Crypto.com. They must be purchased by transforming cash into cryptocurrency. Previously, professional athletes have earned extra money by selling signed memorabilia. But this new technology — made famous by bitcoin since 2009 — one of the earliest cryptocurrencies, provides a new and quicker revenue stream.
The NFT market relies on a technology known as Blockchain, which facilitates and records transactions, tracts asset exchanges and ownership. Cryptocurrencies do not rely on traditional financial institutions such as banks, as a medium of exchange, instead it uses digital technology.
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com has more than 10 million customers and is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrrency and financial services platforms.
“Blockchain and digital assets are not going away,” said Kevin Werbach, Wharton School professor and one of Penn’s program designers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.