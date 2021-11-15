The Wagner Free Institute of Science honored President and CEO of Beech Companies, Kenneth Scott during their signature “Sip of Science” 2021 benefit cocktail party.
“Ken has been a powerful force for science education, advancing children’s education locally but also shaping policies nationally,” said Susan Glassman, Director at the Wagner Free Institute of Science.
About 30 years ago, Beech Companies partnered with the Wagner Free Institute of Science to create GeoKids, a free science program for elementary students in local schools. Beech Companies founder Floyd Alston spearheaded the program and and Scott continued to lead it after Alston’s retirement.
“Floyd was a special individual and my mentor,” Scott said. “He would often come through (the Wagner Free Institute of Science) to look at the exhibits and he just wanted to make that connection and bring it full circle in being a part of the community with the elementary schools.”
Scott was said to be a key contributor to the continuous growth of Wagner’s largest children’s education program.
“Beech is always a generous supporter in funding the GeoKids program and doing special events in the museum for the students,” said Holly Clark, director of children’s Education at the Wagner Free Institute of Science.
With the support of Beech Companies, GeoKids has cultivated partnerships with five elementary schools in North Philadelphia to excite and get students interested in engineering and science. In addition they provide educational resources, learning tools and hands-on experience.
“We’re at Kearney, Morris and Mead elementary; those are the public schools and then Gesu school and St. Martin de Porres, they’re independent Catholic schools. All of them are within 2 miles of the museum,” Clark said.
“A Sip of Science” directly provides aid for the Wagner Free Institute of Science to continue to provide free science education to people of all ages through a variety of programs, ranging from adult courses, lectures, field trips and children’s lessons.
“For one I’m ecstatic to receive this award and the institution, the fact that it is one of the original science institutions to be granted a honorary doctorate of science, it’s really fantastic,” Scott said.
Scott was recognized for his community development in North Central Philadelphia and advocacy and support of enriched science education for children at the Wagner’s National Historic Landmark.
Scott said that 12,000 kids have come through GeoKids. “I will have to say we are no longer a hidden gem,” he said.
Scott said he started his journey with GeoKids as a volunteer at Beech Companies. Though his background in engineering and science would eventually lead him into an executive role.
During his acceptance speech, Scott called it, “divine intervention.”
Under President Barack Obama’s administration, Scott served on the White House Advisory Board for Technology in Education and has been recognized as a global thought leader on community development as well as science and technology.
He has also consulted with industry leaders, including Apple, NASA, Google, Cisco, Space X and Zoom. A longtime member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, Scott has also executive produced documentary films.
“I know Mr. (Floyd) Alston when he started back 30 years ago, when he was the president of Beech and he’d just be static that this is still going 30 years strong. Hopefully it will go forever, so long as Wagner is standing, the GeoKids program will stand,” Scott said.
“A Sip of Science” has raised more than $470,000 to keep science programs and the Wagner’s museum free.
Past honorees have included astronomer Derrick Pitts, paleontologist Peter Dodson, artist Mark Dion, science innovator Dr. Stephen Tang, Femme Pharma founder Gerianne Tringali DiPiano, physician and vaccine expert Dr. Paul A. Offit; and science historian Robert Peck.
