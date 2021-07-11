Dr. Jenice Baker
The New Jersey Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (NJ-ACEP) has elected Dr. Jenice Baker to serve as the chapter’s president for the 2021-2022 term.
She will be the first Black president of the chapter, which was chartered in 1972.
An active member of the NJ-ACEP since 2014, Baker has received numerous grants throughout her career for addressing women’s leadership, gender wage gap differences and violence in emergency medicine.
She joined the NJ-ACEP board in 2015 and has supported New Jersey physicians by working on legislation including surprise billing, scope of practice and opioid prescribing.
Baker is the chair of Emergency Medicine at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia. She is board-certified and has practiced emergency medicine for more than 15 years.
Erika James
The Philadelphia Orchestra has appointed Erika James, dean of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, to its Board of Directors.
An award-winning educator, accomplished consultant, and researcher, she is the first woman and first person of color to be appointed dean in Wharton’s 139-year history.
In addition to her academic responsibilities, James is a board member of SurveyMonkey, a California-based market research and customer-experience company, the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), and several organizations that align with her passion for education and advancing women in business.
Tierra M. PritchettTierra M. Pritchett has joined the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services as the new deputy commissioner of Administration, Finance and Quality.
She will provide leadership, vision, and direction for all aspects of the Administration, Finance, and Quality Division including fiscal oversight, digital operations, quality and human resources.
Pritchett previously served as director of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs for Health Partner Plans, where she managed many distinct projects and initiatives that impacted the health care delivery for members receiving Medicaid, Medicare and Children’s Health Insurance Program services.
Sebrina Tate
Sebrina Tate has been appointed as Bebashi’s executive director.
Tate, who joined Bebashi in 2019, previously functioned as the interim executive director and deputy director and is the first woman of color to hold this position in 25 years.
During her tenure at Bebashi, she has been pivotal in the establishment of Bebashi’s Wellness Clinic and the expansion of the organization’s programs and services.
Tate has approximately 25 years of experience in various aspects of social work including, mental and behavioral health, housing, education, social services and community relations.
H. Jean Wright II
H. Jean Wright II has been appointed deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services.
Wright, who has a doctorate in psychology, is a professionally trained clinical and forensic psychologist with more than 20 years of experience in behavioral health.
He previously served as director of DBHIDS Behavioral Health and Justice Division. Under his leadership, the Behavioral Health and Justice Division expanded from a unit within the Division of the Chief Medical Officer to its own standalone division as concerns about interactions between law enforcement and people experiencing behavioral health challenges gained national attention.
As deputy commissioner, Wright will use his expertise to maintain the department’s enhanced focus on behavioral health and justice collaborations and resources.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
