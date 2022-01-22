Rodney Brutton
Rodney Brutton has been named campus president of Orleans Technical College in Northeast Philadelphia.
He has more than 20 years of experience overseeing post-secondary, as well as career and technical education. Most recently, Brutton was head of the New Community Career and Technical Institute in Newark, New Jersey.
He comes with extensive knowledge of workforce development initiatives, as well as serving disconnected youth and working adult learners through funding opportunities such as Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Adult Basic Education.
Wayne Dawkins
Wayne Dawkins, professor of professional practice at the School of Global Journalism & Communication at Morgan State University, is the 2021 recipient of the Barry Bingham Sr. Fellowship, awarded by the News Leaders Association.
The $1,000 award, given in recognition of an educator’s outstanding efforts to encourage students of color in the field of journalism, will be presented at the News Leaders Awards Ceremony May 19-20, 2022
Dawkins is a former reporter and editorial writer for the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Kimya S.P. Johnson
Kimya S.P. Johnson has joined national employment law firm Jackson Lewis as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and principal.
She will work with Jackson Lewis leadership, key stakeholders and practice group leaders to expand, manage and oversee firmwide diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and lead a team to execute a comprehensive DEI plan.
As a practicing attorney, Johnson will be a member of the firm’s Corporate Diversity Counseling group, advising companies on legal liability, diversity programs, diversity assessments and action plans.
She had been at Ogletree Deakins, where she was chair of the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion practice group.
Monica O. Montgomery
Historic Germantown has named Monica O. Montgomery as the director of Community Engagement and Programs.
She will work with the organization’s 18-member historic consortium sites to learn from and engage residents and stakeholders of Northwest Philadelphia and inspire audiences around the rich history of Germantown.
Montgomery previously was curator of Social Justice and Programming at Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building for the newly opened FUTURES exhibit celebrating the Smithsonian’s 175th anniversary.
Kim Rose
Furniture retailer Raymour & Flanigan has promoted Kim Rose to sales recruiting manager.
She has been an employee of Raymour & Flanigan for the past six years. In her new role, Rose will be working to support the sales recruiting team, reviewing analytics and building vendor relationships in an effort to encourage successful recruiting during a time where the company is expanding to meet the growing customer demand.
She has a proven track record, having previously worked for The Children’s Place as a leader and trainer for about 10 years.
Rose will be based at a Raymour & Flanigan office in Collegeville.
Joe N. Savage Jr.
Mosaic has elected Joe N. Savage Jr., to its board of directors. Savage, who holds a doctorate in urban affairs and public policy, will serve a three-year term.
Savage is a federal employee based out of Philadelphia and serves as a regional coordinator with the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. As a regional coordinator, he serves as a bridge between the work of the Council, the nation’s governmental leaders and communities across the U.S. in order to support and enhance efforts to end homelessness.
Mosaic is a health care organization reaching across 13 states in more than 750 communities and providing supports to more than 5,200 people.
