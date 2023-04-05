Independence Health Group, Inc. (Independence) has released its financial results for 2022, with the report showing an increase in revenue over 2021 in part due to strong membership.
Independence, the parent company of Independence Blue Cross, LLC, reported on Wednesday that the total revenue for 2022 was $27.4 billion, which is an increase of $2.65 billion or 10.7 percent over the total revenue reported for 2021.
A news release from the company chalks the increase in revenue up to “sustained membership growth in its Medicaid managed care plans due to continuous enrollment requirement extended to Medicaid beneficiaries during the public health emergency.”
“As a national organization, Independence continues to build on our strong foundation that we built over 85 years. We have an unwavering commitment to the people, businesses and organizations we serve, a spirit of innovation that focuses on transforming the delivery of care through partnerships and initiatives … and a committed and outstanding workforce tackling some of the industry's biggest challenges,” said Gregory E. Deavens, Independence president and CEO.
In discussing the trends that led to the increase in revenue in 2022, Deavens said that the organization saw a number of positive outcomes including a decrease in costs stemming from the pandemic and the continued support of telemedicine.
“First, COVID-19 costs, while still a factor, have continued to decrease since the peak of the pandemic. So our focus now is to continue to safeguard access to care so that our members can stay healthy, and that includes working with federal and state governments to ensure a smooth transition from the public health emergency, which is scheduled to end in May,” said Deavens.
“During the pandemic, we saw that telemedicine became a really reliable complement to in person care, and it's something that we've covered prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic. That coverage will continue to be offered once the public health emergency ends.”
Independence also reported having “committed 87 cents of each premium dollar to pay medical costs” for members’ health care, which is an increase from 83.2 cents per premium dollar committed in 2021. The report states that this is in part a result of the utilization of benefits returning to pre-pandemic levels.
“Across healthcare, we are seeing margin compression due to a shifting economy, a complicated industry landscape, and market volatility. We anticipated this and are bolstered by our geographic and product diversity as well as a conservative and consistent investment portfolio,” said Juan Lopez, Independence executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer.
