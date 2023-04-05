Independence Blue Cross CEO Gregory Deavens

Gregory Deavens, president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross announces the launch of the Institute for Health Equity during an event held at the Kimmel Center.

—TRIBUNE PHOTOs/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Ayana Jones Tribune Staff Writer

Independence Health Group, Inc. (Independence) has released its financial results for 2022, with the report showing an increase in revenue over 2021 in part due to strong membership.

Independence, the parent company of Independence Blue Cross, LLC, reported on Wednesday that the total revenue for 2022 was $27.4 billion, which is an increase of $2.65 billion or 10.7 percent over the total revenue reported for 2021.

