The region’s largest health insurer has reported strong financial performance for 2021.
Independence Blue Cross had total revenue of $24.7 billion up $2.9 billion last year or 13.3% over 2020.
“Despite the uncertainly around the pandemic our financial performance was positive and afforded us the opportunity to deliver on our mission to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve,” said Gregory E. Deavens, president and CEO of Independence Health Group, parent company of Independence Blue Cross.
Deavens highlighted some efforts Independence has taken to support its members and the community throughout the pandemic such as helping thousands of people get vaccinated.
“Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, our efforts to support our members, customers and health care providers and the community have totaled $1.3 billion and when vaccines became available Independence took a leadership role to improve access and to provide information and education about their safety and efficacy,” he explained.
Deavens said last year Independence noticed an uptick in the usage of telemedicine by their members and the use of virtual visits has remained relatively steady.
“Despite the availability of vaccines to protect our members, the pandemic continued to create some uncertainty in the landscape in 2021,” he continued “Our long term strategy of product and geographic diversification has helped us to maintain our solid foundation.”
When revenue is combined with claims paid on behalf of self-funded employers, Independence had health care funds under management of $34.5 billion in 2021, up from $29.5 billion in 2020.
“Our solid financial results allowed us to make strategic investments to address two of the biggest issues in health care today. First — the need for equitable whole person care — and second — the need to create a more affordable health care ecosystem,” Deavens said. “We remain committed to promoting and investing in whole person equitable health.”
Juan Lopez, Independence executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, addressed how the pandemic caused some health care to be deferred.
“While we experienced a return to care in most segments and double digit claim growth, that was not the case across all of our business,” he said. “Deferred care continued within our Medicaid managed care and Medicaid businesses and this is consistent with what we are seeing across the industry.”
The company had net income of $816 million, due in part to strong net investment income of $248 million (pre-tax). In 2021, Independence saw a net income margin of 3.3 percent of total revenue, up from 2.8% in 2020.
Lopez noted that Independence experienced growth in its commercial and Medicaid managed care medical plans.
“On the flip side, we experienced a decrease in membership related to the termination of a large pharmacy administration contract in our Medicaid business,” he explained. “While this impacted our total membership, it was a very small slice of the business and had a minimal impact on our results.”
Independence ended 2021 with nearly 7.7 million members nationwide.
The company committed 83.2 cents of each premium dollar to pay medical costs for its members’ health care. This is up from 82.8 cents in 2020 due in part to a return to care for most segments. Independence paid more than $900 million in federal, state and local nonpayroll taxes, state premium taxes, and other Affordable Care Act-related taxes and fees.
The company ended 2021 with an equity position of $5.7 billion and a portion of that equity amount ensures that the Independence has the resources to pay claims and keep members secure.
“Our balance sheet remains strong, allowing us to invest in the future of our region, our members and the larger community,” Lopez said.
