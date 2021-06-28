Independence Blue Cross has joined four other Blues plans to invest in a new venture that seeks to address the high cost of prescription drugs.
The pharmacy solutions venture named Evio will work to improve medication affordability and patients’ clinical outcomes and medication experiences.
“Patient frustration with the system and disparities in health equity are higher than ever," Hank Schlissberg, Evio’s president and CEO said in a news release.
"And, the price of virtually every prescription drug is roughly double by the time a patient pays for it at the pharmacy counter than it was when the drug was shipped from its manufacturing site — without transparent benefits to the patient."
Initially, Evio will offer services to each of the five investor health plans to complement other innovative medication services the health plans offer.
“We will assemble the best talent, derive greater evidence-based insights from expanded data, capabilities, and resources, and implement new approaches,” Schlissberg said.
“We will form innovative partnerships across the value chain and vendor community — all to ensure the right medications get to every patient, simply, affordably, and with superior clinical outcomes.”
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Shield of California and Highmark Inc., joins Independence in investing in the new company.
“Independence is investing in Evio because bold steps are needed to make accessing necessary, and in some cases life-saving, medications a simpler and more affordable experience,” Independence Health Group President and CEO Gregory E. Deavens said in a news release.
“Evio builds upon our long-standing collaborations and innovative work with customers, health care providers and other important stakeholders in the prescription drug value chain to help members more easily access the medications they need, when and where they need them, at a cost they can afford.”
