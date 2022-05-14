A husband and wife team are making strategic moves within the logistics sector.
Antoine and Regina Fain are the owners of Alpha Transports, LLC, a freight shipping and trucking company that serves as an Amazon delivery service provider.
After Antoine Fain was laid off from his corporate management job, the couple pursued the possibility of becoming a provider for Amazon Logistics.
Alpha Transport’s CEO Antoine Fain has more than 23 years of management experience and Regina Fain, the company’s chief financial officer, has more than 22 years of accounting and auditing experience.
The duo, who hail from Houston, initially sought to launch their logistics business in that region.
“That area has one of the longest wait lists in the country,” explained Regina Fain. “So we were waiting for Amazon to assign us a station so that we could start and it was probably about seven months in we were still on the wait list ... and we got notification that there were other areas in the country that had an immediate need and one of those areas was Philadelphia.”
At first, Regina Fain wasn’t interested in conducting business in the Northeast, but then she began to research the marketplace.
“I just started researching Philadelphia and I really believe it was God preparing us to come to the area,” she said.
They ended up relocating from Houston to the Philadelphia region and officially launched their business in April 2020, shortly after the pandemic hit. The Fains’ foray into the logistics industry came as many people were ordering from online retailers through Amazon.
“For delivery service providers it really was a good time for us to get in,” Regina Fain said. “We have actually not seen a slowdown at all in business.”
But Alpha Transports has had to overcome various setbacks since they set up shop in the area. For instance, Regina Fain recalled having to send some of their drivers home after they experienced difficulty returning their vehicles to a designated parking lot in Port Richmond, when a nearby shopping center was raided during the 2020 civil unrest.
“We’ve been carjacked in that area, several of the drivers at gunpoint, and we actually still thrive, and I know that’s by the grace of God that we’ve been able to do that,” Regina Fain said.
“Our greatest joy in this role is being able to empower our team because everybody starts off with us as drivers and then we promote from within.”
She takes pride in being able to see some employees advance to management roles.
Alpha Transports has approximately 60 employees and runs an average of about 23 routes per day.
In February, the couple expanded to launch Fain Logistics, Inc. and become an independent contractor for Fed Ex Ground, now serving nine ZIP codes in the Maryland area.
Regina Fain said they’ve learned key lessons along their entrepreneurial journey.
“We’ve had to come up with strategies and solutions on the fly, so one thing that we’ve definitely learned is that there is not a problem that you can’t solve,” she said.
“The key is either when you’re flustered, don’t let the team see you’re flustered. Utilize your resources and you make the best decision.”
— Entrepreneurs selected by the African American Chamber of Commerce
