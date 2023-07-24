On The Money NerdWallet Summer Moves

A mover carries a chair into a moving van parked at a home for sale in El Dorado Hills, Calif. Tuesday, March 11, 2008. — AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

 Rich Pedroncelli

Packing your things and moving to a new home is a financial hurdle even in the best of times, but higher demand for moving-related services in the summer can send prices skyrocketing.

If you’re wondering how to pay for an upcoming move, there are financing options, including credit cards and unsecured personal loans. You’ll want to minimize interest, though, and only borrow what you need.

NerdWallet via The Associated Press

