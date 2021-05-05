Efforts are underway to welcome tourists back to Philadelphia as the hospitality industry seeks to recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The region’s tourism and hospitality leaders gathered with Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday to share initiatives designed to aid in the industry’s recovery.
“As more people become vaccinated, more people are ready to travel and we are ready to welcome visitors back,” Kenney said during a press conference held at the Independence Visitor Center.
“To support the long term survival and revival of our restaurants and retail, arts and cultural institutions, hotels and other hospitality businesses we need to welcome back our visitors.”
He noted that pre-COVID, tourists spent $7 billion in the region, the tourism industry generated nearly $1 billion in city and state tax revenue and supported 70,000 hospitality jobs in Philadelphia.
“COVID has impacted all of these numbers and it’s projected to take several years to fully recover from the impact of COVID,” Kenney said.
“However Philadelphia has a competitive edge in this industry and this summer starts the beginning of our tourism comeback.”
Visit Philadelphia, the region’s official tourism marketing agency, has launched a $ 2 million “Pack Light. Plan Big. For Philly,” summer campaign to boost day and overnight visitation.
“It’s about booking hotel rooms, buying tickets at museums and attractions, encouraging people to dine outdoors and indoors and to take tours and mostly to celebrate reconnecting with family and friends,” Jeff Guaracino, president of Visit Philadelphia says of the campaign.
He cited findings from Tourism Economics’ latest forecast which indicated Center City’s hotel demand is pacing ahead of initial 2021 forecast.
"With just three weeks to go until summer, the Greater Philadelphia tourism industry is eager to make a comeback, and we know that comeback will be driven by leisure travelers," Guaracino said.
A national Russell Research survey commissioned by Visit Philadelphia indicates that 25% of Americans surveyed have definitive travel plans for Memorial Day weekend and of those who don’t have plans, 40% would consider driving less than two hours to their destination.
For more than a year now, industry leaders have been collaborating to develop strategies and plans for the recovery of Greater Philadelphia’s tourism and hospitality sector.
That strategy includes a sustained and coordinated marketing effort from regional tourism partners this summer, along with a focus on diversity and inclusion to help drive the comeback.
“I think that it is important to note that as an industry that diversity, inclusion and equity is at the forefront of our industry recovery efforts,” Guaracino said.
He highlighted the agency’s diversity strides in marketing the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Dine Latino Restaurant Week held May 5-9; the launch of a new ad campaign in 12 U.S. markets for LGBTQ travelers and its continued effort to highlight local Black-owned businesses.
Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, highlighted the importance of reviving the city’s meetings and convention sector. He encouraged the region's corporate partners and members of professional associations to book their next special event in Philadelphia.
"Our hotels, our convention center, our attractions are ready to host you safely, securely with the phenomenal Philadelphia hospitality that we are known for," Caren said.
On Tuesday, PHLCVB released a case study citing the successes achieved by hosting East Coast Volleyball’s 2021 Northeast Volleyball Qualifier (NEQ) tournament. NEQ was the city’s first in-person event in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Efforts to boost the region's hospitality sector comes as Philadelphia country is down 32,800 tourism jobs. Tourism and hospitality jobs account for 40% of all jobs lost in Philadelphia since February 2020 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Guaracino said government funding is needed to help support marketing and recovery efforts for the tourism industry.
"Our industry has received no dollars to date for marketing and promotion from federal funding," he said during a Tribune interview.
"Cities and states can use funding from the American Rescue Act if they choose to fund the recovery campaigns. Philadelphia currently has not included it in the mayor's budget.
"We are advocating strongly and are asking for the city and the state to consider using federal dollars as other cities and states are doing to fund the recovery," Guaracino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.