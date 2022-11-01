When Omar Tate finally opened the doors of Honeysuckle Provisions to the public on the last weekend of October, it was the last stop on one of his life’s major journeys and just the beginning of a new one altogether.
The grand opening of Honeysuckle Provisions on Saturday was the culmination of years of hard work and artistic re-invention for the married co-owners, chefs Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate. The fact that the duo also has a child on the way has only made this period of their lives even more richly defined by the concept of looking to the past to redefine what’s possible in the future.
The Afrocentric grocery and café on 48th Street in the Walnut Hill neighborhood in West Philadelphia offers “Black-made, -owned and –grown food” with the goal of “expanding the idea of Afrocentricity in food by redefining the limits of a restaurant,” per the organization.
For Tate, a West Philly native who has received accolades such as Esquire’s Chef of the Year 2020 and being named to TIME’s 100Next in 2021, his career as a chef, and thus the journey to Honeysuckle Provisions, began when he got his first job as a cook at RiverCrest Golf Club in Phoenixville, Pa., after a period of time working as a porter and dishwasher.
“When I got there, they immediately realized that I didn’t know what the f- — I was doing at all and I couldn’t cook. I didn’t know what a shallot was. And they were like, ‘OK, you’re going to be a dishwasher again, but we’ll teach you everything you need to know because you’re traveling so far to come out here to be a cook.’ In that year and a half, I worked my way up from prep cook to a salad cook.”
His career as a chef would then take off from there, with Tate eventually pushing into the fine dining scene in Philadelphia, working at established restaurants such as Nectar and a variety of others. By 2012 though, Tate set his sights on a new goal.
“I felt like I had solved all possibilities here in the city and wanted to go work in New York because that’s where Michelin star restaurants are, … the highest caliber, highest level, so to speak, of cooking. Well, that’s what I was told was supposed to be (the case, but) now (I know) that that’s not true and there’s so many different imbalances in how people perceive food. But at the time I went to work at a Michelin restaurant.”
Tate then brought his culinary talents to NYC, where he worked in some of the finest kitchens the city had to offer. During this time, Tate said he “bounced around a bunch” all the while investing himself in the search for “places, chefs, cookbooks, and anything that would lead me towards information and experience with Black food, Black culture within the restaurant industry.”
It was when Tate went to work at a New York restaurant under the leadership of a chef named JJ Johnson, that he really began to hone in on the idea of the Honeysuckle concept and what it could become. Following his experience working under Johnson, Tate would embark on the first step that would ultimately lead to the creation of Honeysuckle, which was a concept called The Reclamation Project.
“It began with a project called the Reclamation Project, where I traveled to the South for about three months in 2018 to learn more about my family’s history, like Southern food culture and things like that. But immediately during that time, I mean … immediately, that very first day that I ended up in the south, I was watching a news story about a young man in New Orleans, because that’s where I was. It was (a) 14-year-old who murdered someone in the French Quarter at the end of Mardi Gras, (which is) this beautiful event that happens every single year that’s rich in Black culture. And there’s a young man who’s still suffering from the very same things that happen here in Philadelphia or places like New York or any major city. This young Black child is still suffering,” Tate said.
“So the project became about people and the circumstances that exist within and create an environment that Black people live in and Blackness itself, and less about food and more about where food ends up in that space and how people can tell a story about that. So that’s how Honeysuckle started.”
Following his journey to rediscover his roots in the South, Tate returned to NYC ignited by the flame of the Honeysuckle concept which had been growing in strength within him and began a series of pop-ups that began to gain traction through word-of-mouth. But Tate knew that the pop-ups were not the final form that Honeysuckle would take.
“The pop-up was a dinner for 10 to 20, 30 people. I did as many as 140 people, multiple courses, handwritten menus, art and literature. Everyone left with a ‘zine of poetry and different takeaways from the meal. So that was the idea. Not that I don’t still love that idea, not that I don’t think that idea will emerge ever again. I think it will, but just different and more understood and more involved. The pop-up itself was more like me in real time, learning and expressing at the same time, which was cool. But now that I have a deeper understanding of who I am and what this means, and all this research … whatever is next is going to be more rich.”
But this enterprise would come to a halt in 2020 with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t all bad for Tate though, as just months before the world would eventually close down, he would meet his eventual wife, Cybille St. Aude, an up-and-coming chef in her own right. After just four months, the duo would wed and begin to create what would become the Honeysuckle concept that exists today.
In order to stay financially solvent during the pandemic, Tate created a takeout program based out of South Philly Barbacoa while St. Aude-Tate split time between her day job as a paralegal and continuing her own series of pop-ups.
During this time, the couple started a GoFundMe with the ultimate intention of securing a store location. When they found what would become the permanent residence of Honeysuckle Provisions in West Philadelphia, it all began to come together.
“The more and more we looked around at this location, (we realized) it is perfect. This street is owned by three or four intersecting neighborhoods with four very different demographics and social economic statuses and needs and wants. There’s Walnut Hill, Spruce Hill, Garden Court and University City,” Tate said. “All four of these are connected by this one street between Pine and Spruce. And so we’re capturing the audience that we are speaking to, which is this marginalized community of Black people in Walnut Hill, an often forgotten and ignored neighborhood. But then also there’s another often forgotten and ignored community, which are broke a — college students who need to eat and then there’s elderly people who (recently) have been walking in here and saying they’re so thankful for a place like this where they don’t have to walk so far just to get something as simple as an onion.”
Tate said it feels like his entire career has been a search for meaning and connection through food and in many ways the philosophy underpinning the Honeysuckle concept is a result of the philosophical searching he has done during his time in the restaurant industry.
“The whole thing is that it’s about equitability, that’s first and foremost. I began this project not because I wanted to just make a Black project. I wanted people to perceive this Black project as something beyond its Blackness,” he said. “I wanted it to be a human project, and I think that we’ve reached that point to develop that. You need empathy, you need people to understand you. And then beyond that … I feel like this project actually speaks to our own community because of those lost connections, because of the lack of education, because of so many different aspects of systemic oppression and how things get boxed in and framed.
“The founding layer is that Blackness is humanness. And what are the markers of humanity? What are the touch points of humanity? It’s culture, it’s tradition, it’s art, it’s music, it’s sound, it’s taste, it’s flavor. … We feel like this is a transforming project.”
It is now, with the opening of a permanent space for Honeysuckle to operate out of and with a child on the way, that Tate said he can begin to look at the future in earnest.
“This is just the beginning. As special as it already is, it can be more special. We want to do more engagements, educational engagements in our kitchen with the community. We want to deepen our relationship with producers and farmers that we’re currently working with,” he said. “We’re looking to bring on more farmers. We hope to create a distribution network with this business where we have a truck, where we have a van that goes up and down the East Coast, aggregating from black farmers. We want to start a farmers market. We want to be in farmers markets. It’s not even the iceberg. We’re still in the ocean. It’s just getting colder.”
