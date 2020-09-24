Four of the region’s health care organizations have formed a coalition to transform Mercy Catholic Medical Center-Mercy Philadelphia Hospital into a campus focused on health equity for the surrounding West Philadelphia neighborhood.
The 157-bed hospital campus will be transformed by coalition partners including Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Penn Medicine, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Independence Blue Cross.
The partnership comes seven months after hospital owner Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic announced plans to end inpatient care at the site due to financial challenges.
“Earlier this year, we began a slow and deliberate process of transitioning this campus away from an inpatient hospital — a model we determined was not sustainable — shifting toward an approach better equipped to address the current and future needs of the West Philadelphia community,” James Woodward, president and CEO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, said in a news release.
“We’ve done our best to include our patients, community and colleagues throughout this process, and we firmly believe the collaboration between PHMC, Penn Medicine and Independence is best positioned to bring the right mix of services and care to the community for the long-term.”
The new project involves PHMC owning and operating the current Mercy Philadelphia facility and leasing the space to community partners. Financial terms of the deal were not released.
“PHMC is just so proud to join Trinity and Penn Medicine in this exciting collaboration that we think is going to be groundbreaking,” Richard Cohen, president and CEO of PHMC, said in a Tribune interview.
“Through this project we aim to create this kind of integrated and innovative public health campus that serves the needs of the folks in West Philadelphia and the area around it," he said. "In working with the coalition of partners and local health and social services agencies that have the same mission and the same intent, we’ll be working to develop and deliver quality, accessible care and services that are responsive to community needs.”
PHMC will lease space to Penn Medicine to run the facility’s emergency department and accompanying inpatient medical and behavioral health beds as a remote location for the University of Pennsylvania (HUP). The facility will provide about 50 acute care beds and 40 behavioral health beds.
While acute care beds will be retained to support the emergency department, providers will work to connect patients to primary and community care providers.
“We are committed to finding new solutions to ensure that West Philadelphia residents can easily receive health care services — especially from primary care providers, whose help provides the foundation for good health across all the regions we serve,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, chief executive officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.
“The COVID-19 epidemic has underscored the necessity of working together past the walls of individual institutions — collaboration and bringing together diverse expertise is the best way to make a difference for our communities.”
The transition process for Mercy’s campus is expected to begin in March.
“We are working with Trinity to ensure that the transition is seamless,” Mahoney said.
“This is a transition plan that people who care about the community are working on and we are going to make sure that it is smooth. It is our goal to preserve the 800 jobs that are currently there and to create more.”
Penn will provide both onsite and remote inpatient care, leveraging services from both HUP and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Independence Blue Cross will support engagement of community-based, non-profit social services. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic will continue to serve the community through a variety of health care and social service programs. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is also exploring the option to offer pediatric behavioral health services on the campus.
The coalition partners aim to ensure that members of the community have access to primary and community care, emergency services, limited acute care, expanded behavioral health services and other social support services.
“At Independence we have pledged to work with the community and partner organizations to address racial inequities in the health care system. Across Philadelphia, Black residents experience higher rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension,” Independence CEO Daniel J. Hilferty said in a news release.
“This unique collaboration will put the priorities and needs of West Philadelphia residents front and center. Together, we will enhance access to a range of services, with a new model for community health including critical social services to close the health gaps and inequities which have existed for far too long.”
City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said she is pleased that the arrangement will maintain critical services such as emergency and behavioral care for community members.
"I think that this is one of the best outcomes that we could have had," she said.
"This community is entitled to high-quality health care. This community is entitled to fair treatment by our health care system and I think that this arrangement reflects that."
Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his support for the collaborative effort.
“Thank you to the coalition partners for their planned and thoughtful approach in maintaining and enhancing necessary health care and social services in West Philadelphia,” Kenney said in a news release. “Now more than ever our residents deserve access to high-quality health care and social services in their communities. The city supports the efforts of the partners and this exciting opportunity to address the full spectrum of our residents’ health needs.”
Mercy Philadelphia, at 501 S. 54th St., is a 102-year-old safety-net hospital that serves primarily low-income, uninsured individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.