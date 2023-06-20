Ten HBCU students from around the country gathered in Detroit to start a 10-week immersive internship in marketing and communications, learning content creation and familiarizing themselves with the technological advancements that power the automotive industry.

Fellows will work alongside National Newspaper Publication Association (NNPA) journalists and Chevrolet marketing teams while experiencing the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax on a group road trip to grow their professional skills, collaborate on innovative and challenging assignments, and document their journey on social media. This is the seventh year Chevrolet and the NNPA have hosted the Discover the Unexpected (DTU) internship program.

