Harold T. Epps is returning to the private sector after four years of leading Philadelphia’s Commerce Department.
Epps has been named senior adviser for Bellevue Strategies, an African American-owned government relations, advocacy and strategic communications firm. He will assist the firm’s corporate clients with their business strategies, sales and marketing initiatives.
The Center City-based company was founded in 2012 by Mustafa Rashed.
“One of our collective missions is to help ensure that companies who are in the game for growth get an opportunity to participate and I think that is what we will bring to the table,” said Epps, who starts his new position on March 9.
“I am very confident that Bellevue … can help facilitate the participation and growth of its portfolio of companies, and many of them are minority-owned and minority-led.”
Bellevue has a diverse portfolio of clients, including AARP, Starbucks, PRWT Services, Inc., Public Health Management Corporation, Team Clean, McKissack & McKissack, Milligan & Co., and Horsey, Buckner and Heffler, LLP.
“Minority-owned businesses, in my experience, don’t really get a chance to do strategic planning by hiring consultants and business development people to help them get ahead,” Rashed said.
“We certainly want to get minority businesses to a place where they are more proactive about their planning — when they’re not calling when there is a crisis.”
Epps said joining Bellevue Strategies enables him to have more personal and professional flexibility. He officially steps down as city commerce director on March 6. Appointed to the position by Mayor Jim Kenney in 2015, Epps previously served as vice chairman of PRWT Services, a minority-owned firm and a $100 million provider of high-performance business solutions, facilities management and infrastructure support services.
After four years with the Commerce Department, Epps said the time had come to pass the baton. The department accomplished milestones during Epps tenure, including making a $20 million investment in the city’s commercial corridors and surpassing the 35% participation goal for minority-, women- and disabled-owned businesses on city contracts — reaching 36.02% participation in fiscal year 2019.
Epps said he’s also proud that Philadelphia made the shortlist to house Amazon’s second headquarters.
“It provided significant direct and indirect benefit to our brand, to our reputation and to our job growth, because a sustainable and significant number of companies learned about Philadelphia and they chose to come Philadelphia because of the publicity that came to being selected to the final 20,” he said.
