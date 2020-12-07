A local nonprofit is seeking to help businesses located along the North Broad Street corridor.
The North Broad Renaissance has received a $15,000 grant from the Fulton Bank Foundation to increase the impact of its Gift Card Match initiative.
Through the initiative, NBR will match customers’ purchase of a gift card of up to $100 from any business located on North Broad Street between City Hall and Germantown Avenue.
“Our job at the North Broad Renaissance is to support businesses and business growth,” said Shalimar Thomas, the executive director of the NBR.
“When the pandemic hit we just wanted to think about how we can we help businesses now.”
The program was launched in April as part of NBR’s "Reopen with Care" campaign to help businesses on their corridor reopen safely when the Stay-at-Home Order was lifted.
The program is modeled after the University City District’s gift card initiative.
“We looked at it and said this is really good because it provides an opportunity to support businesses when they are shut down because you could just purchase a gift card and when they open back up, we’ll match it and this is additional revenue for them,” Thomas said.
“Our course it’s not the answer to all the problems that businesses are facing but it’s certainly something that we want to help businesses.”
Thomas said more than $8,000 in gift cards has been matched to date.
To participate, customers are asked to save their receipts and e-mail NBR and fill out a form.
This week, NBR is doing the "Restaurant of the Day" which will be announced via the organization’s social media networks.
This comes as many eateries coping with reduced business due to dining restrictions because of the pandemic.
The first 25 customers who patronize the Restaurant of the Day from Dec. 7-10 will have their purchase matched up to $100. Participating restaurants include The Daily, Gabi restaurant and SOUTH.
