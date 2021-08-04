After selling millions of records on his own independent label, No Limit Records, rapper and music mogul Percy Miller (a.k.a. Master P), 54, is now the chief executive of P. Miller Enterprises, which has launched a popular line of grocery products including chips, ramen, flour, rice, breakfast cereal, frying mix and other pantry staples. He lives in Los Angeles. [This interview has been shortened and condensed.]
- Through No Limit Records you were already legendary for your hustle in the music business, but you're starting these small brands and have become something of a guru of small-business ownership. Why the shift?
I let people know that I come from hip-hop, but that was one part of my life. I view that like my childhood. This is new. I want to create thousands of me. I feel like the only way to get justice and change now is through economic empowerment, and the more African Americans and Latinos that we educate and show the importance of entrepreneurship, this will be the only way we eliminate poverty and a lack of education.
For us to put money back into our communities we need to be successful on the ownership side: owning property in our community, owning products, building cultures of economic empowerment through training our culture about that. That's why we're so far behind, dwelling on the past and not looking at the future. We can't change the past, but we can change the future by starting now. You don't have to be perfect. But really, understanding the importance of ownership, this is way to solve our problems. Educating our peers and our kids. It's all about the next generation to me.
- I don't want to pigeonhole you as just a "celebrity," but plenty of celebrities have used their platform to promote the concept of wealth-building in the Black community. You seem to be taking a very specific approach with creating consumer products, however. What's the philosophy behind that?
Well, when you look at the big picture, product outweighs talent. Look at Michael Jordan. Where does he make most of his money for real now? Through product. George Foreman? Through product. These guys were super-talented, but those careers just sparked their business. If you look at Shaq [O'Neal] now he's on every commercial on TV - it's all about product. If we're going to build wealth it's about product. Look at "Famous Amos." [Wally Amos] was on the right track with his product, but he sold for a couple of million dollars. They sold that brand later for $1.4 billion. His family should be eating off that right now.
I'm talking about building generational wealth. It starts with product, and we have so many great entrepreneurs in our culture who never get a chance to take their products and pass that down. I think we need to start looking at that process.
- What most intrigues me about your products is that they are basic household staples, the things our mothers made us run to the corner store to get - not the fancy tequilas, vodkas, fashion lines, the things that other stars are associated with. Everyday stuff.
As a kid I grew up buying and eating these products, the snack foods, and none of us ever owned them. People make billions of dollars off of us. We spend a trillion dollars a year, and we never own the simple things: the chips, the cereal, ice cream, noodles, rice, pancake mix, syrup. You look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben - these are pure mockeries of us. Our grandparents made us buy these products because we thought it was Black-owned.
I started small. I started in the corner grocery stores, the mom-and-pop stores and showed them love and built my brand. Even now that I'm getting into the Krogers, Target, the Walmarts, I'm still showing that love to the mom-and-pop stores and making sure they have my product. I'm in this lane by myself, but I'm also helping other African American product owners get their products on the shelf, too.
I was just studying Louis Vuitton, how his family went through so much hardship, but they were able to pass the brand down from generation to generation. Why can't we do it, and be able to give opportunity, employment and executive positions to people who look like us?
I want to change that narrative and show people that I built something from the ground up and built a successful brand. I know that's not sexy. It's not the music business.
I just appreciate people like you recognizing this, and if we're going to change the narrative, we have to celebrate this. We only celebrate the negative, not the positive things we can make a change with.
- You said it's not sexy. So many Black Americans who are wealthy are in very visible businesses - media, entertainment - the things we see all the time. Do you think people are missing out on opportunities because some pursuits seem less interesting?
My partner James Lindsay started the Rap Snacks business, just mixing up chips in a brown paper bag and putting seasoning on it. I created Rap Noodles just from observing that we eat so many instant noodles; we complain about the sodium or whatever, but we keep buying it, and our people don't even think that we can create something like that.
We are consumers, not producers. These products will be around when we're not around. It's not a sexy business because it's a longevity business; it's a lot of hard work. People are not used to seeing me in factories with masks and hats and gloves making sure ingredients are right and products are right because nobody can see you. It's not Hollywood. Even though I've sold 100 million records, this food business replenishes every month, product gets made, product goes out. It's not sexy, but it's a fruitful business once you have a hit.
- What has been the response to you from retailers? I'm sure fame may get you in meetings, but then do you still have to prove yourself?
You have to have great product, and you have to be able to ship it on time. We are opening up doors we could not open ten years ago. A lot of these companies talk about diversity, but they give you small runs in their stores, so it's a process. We have been blessed because they will give you a shot, but if you get that order and you can't meet the demand, it's over. That's been the benefit of owning other businesses: We can meet the demand. That's how minority business lose out. They get an order for 25 stores, and they can only supply a few.
I'm just thankful that we have we have companies coming to the table who want to give us a real shot to win. I just got the cereal Hoody Hoos in Walmart. The doors are opening, but they are small. We just take advantage of those opportunities and show them that when these products are on their shelves, we bring them more customers because we are supporting each other.
- How important is it to have your face and name on the box? It's a bit of karma that your Uncle P products are showing up on shelves with your image, just at the same time Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben are being cast out.
That was so important. When you look at those characters from back in the day, those products made billions of dollars off of us, but those people were not the creators, and no families made any money. I'm somebody you know, who you can relate to. A family member. I'm proud to say my picture is on the product and we're giving back to the community. I'm not afraid to say: This is us, created by us. Real people.
- I ran into a caterer recently, and her number one dream was to send you a dessert and get you to review it on your Master P Reviews YouTube channel. How many products are you getting in?
I get so many from all around the world, from all kinds of people. Every day. I love it. I'm trying to support their dreams. I want to see everybody win. The reviews are about letting our culture shine in business. People are doing something with their time - thinking, creating. The show is giving them that. We're creating empires. I find so many great ideas. I tell people, "No idea is a whack idea," and just giving that shine to small-business people who look like us has opened up so many doors. That's my purpose. God has given me a second chance to do this. I never lived a perfect life, but I've figured out what my purpose is.
- What's the next step for you? There's talk about you buying Reebok, sports teams, an HBCU...
We're still in discussions. But just being able to know we can get big deals like that - I want people to see how far hip-hop has grown. We're getting a seat at the table with so many opportunities. People are seeing us do it and learning from that. That's where I'm going now. I feel like I'm a student, soaking up the wisdom, constantly learning. I'm going to just keep working, keep getting better. I want to be the Muhammad Ali of business.
