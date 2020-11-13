Charisse McGill has delved into the craft beer industry after becoming known for her signature French Toast Bites.
In October, she became the first Black woman to debut her own beer in Pennsylvania. She collaborated with Doylestown Brewing Company to develop the French Toast Bites Ale.
The alliance was formed after McGill became a vendor this summer at the Spruce Street Harbor Park, a top tourist attraction in Philadelphia.
Joe Modestine, owner of Doylestown Brewing reached out to McGill after he saw media features about her landing at the harbor park. He was drawn to her "go-getting" personality.
"I said I think it would be really cool if we partnered up and did a French Toast beer," he said.
McGill spent time at Doylestown Brewing during the summer, where she gleaned insight on brewing, canning and beer can labeling.
“It’s been an exciting process,” said McGill, who is the owner of Lokal Artisan Foods, LLC.
“I interned up at the brewery, so I was heavily involved in the process of how the beer was made. This was my first introduction to the craft beer scene. So it was a huge learning experience.”
For McGill, being patient was a key take away from the overall experience.
“Everything I do is quick turnover, made to order, ready to go and direct-to-consumer, so I had to learn a whole new distribution method and the whole production and manufacturing process,” she said.
The beer, which is infused with the vanilla and spices from the French Toast bites, is being distributed through Muller, Inc. The product is retailing at local restaurants, bars and bottle shops in cans, kegs and sixtelles. Some of the local retailers include Beer City - Fishtown, Old Nelson Food Co., 1 Stop Mini Market and Philadelphia Beer Co.
McGill partnered with goPuff, who is making the French Toast Bites Ale available for home-delivery through the app in the Philadelphia market.
“They jumped right on the opportunity to support and they agreed to put this on their platform before it was even canned and when it was ready to go, they purchased half of the first batch,” McGill said.
Elizabeth Romaine, a spokesperson for goPuff, said it made sense for the company to form an alliance with McGill.
“At the state of COVID, goPuff started to really double down on local partnerships," Romaine said.
"It was our way of reaching out to small businesses and local entrepreneurs and understanding how we could put their products on our platform so that they can expand their business or in some cases stay in business."
“Not only were we enchanted by her as a small business owner, whose roots are in Philadelphia, but the product is great," she said.
"We do carry beer on our platform in many of our locations, so really it made sense. It was one of the things that was a no-brainer.”
McGill is known for being an expert in open-air economics and organized the successful Lansdale Farmers' Market.
The 38-year-old Temple University alumna has been blazing trails since launching her business two years ago.
She started out by selling the bites along with her daughter’s Lokal Lemonade. From there McGill vended at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market in 2018, where her bites were in high demand.
McGill became the only Black female vendor at the Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties in June 2019.
She was also the first paid vendor on the Black-owned and operated Black and Mobile food delivery service.
When large events were canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and McGill had to figure out how to sustain her business, she teamed up with Tamekah Bost, who owns The Better Box, and got her bites added to The Better Box’s dessert menu. McGill was also selected to become a member of the DoorDash Restaurant Advisory Council.
McGill is one of 60 people to win a grant from Black People Eats, she raised 100% of her goal through a community Kiva loan, and was awarded a Magic Johnson forgivable loans to minority owned businesses through Johnson's EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.
McGill says much of her success in business comes from maximizing partnerships.
“I always say relationships are more valuable than money," said McGill, who was recently named as the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware’s 2020 Small Business of the Year.
“These opportunities - thankfully, kind of fell into my lap - but it’s only through relationships and having a good reputation.”
“I think there is a stigma with working with small Black businesses and I’m just trying to contradict that stigma that is out there and relieve the hesitation that a lot of other companies may have with giving small Black-owned businesses opportunities,” McGill continued.
She is one class away from earning her MBA in food marketing from St. Joseph University. McGill is learning some key lessons during this pandemic.
“The whole COVID-19 situation feels like a marketing text book that I read in school, as far as building the partnerships, maintaining your brand and identity and responding very quickly to a changing marketplace,” McGill said.
McGill is currently vending at the Cherry Street Pier at the Delaware River Waterfront and will be returning to the Christmas Village at Love Park. The village will be open Nov. 21-22 and from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24.
-Entrepreneurs selected by the African American Chamber of Commerce
Information box
Charisse McGill
Current position
Owner of Lokal Artisan Foods, LLC
Former position
Director of special events at Valley Forge Military Academy and College
Affiliations
Member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania New Jersey and Delaware and Door Dash National Restaurant Council
