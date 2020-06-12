Former employees and customers across the continent are calling out Anthropologie and its sister stores for profiling — and even giving a code name to — African-American customers.
Their comments suggest that the racial profiling might be standard operating procedure for the company, which is owned by URBN brands and based in Philadelphia. URBN brands also owns Urban Outfitters, Free People and BHLDN stores.
The criticism, first reported by Instagram account Diet Prada, began when Anthropologie posted a Maya Angelou quote to its Instagram account on June 1: "We should all know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color."
Anthropologie's comment with the quote read, "Maya Angelou’s words, more resonant than ever, are a call for equality and empathy. Our hearts, with yours, are breaking at current events, and now is the time for change. Community is the foundation on which our brand was built. Our priorities are improvement, respect and education — now is the time to learn and grow."
Some who saw the post interpreted it as an "All lives matter" message, and called out the company for not specifically supporting Black lives.
Some Instagram users asked why most of the store's employees and models are white.
And some other Instagram users raised questions about racial profiling in the stores.
"How are you going to stop racially profiling your 'Nickys'? I worked at Anthropologie and the racial profiling was sickening," Instagram user flleurdeblooms replied. "So many times the management told us to watch people of color over the headsets and I refused to follow around mostly black people who were just minding their own damn business and respectfully shopping. Please change."
Others quickly jumped in to back them up, sharing their stories of working in Anthropologie stores in different states and being asked to watch out for and follow "Nicks" or being followed in Anthropologie stores as they shopped.
Representatives of Anthropologie have not responded to requests for comment from the Tribune.
But the store has shared two more posts on Instagram that appear to be a response to the criticism from customers and former employees.
The first post, made on June 5, affirmed the store's commitment to diversity and included promises to donate to the United Negro College Fund, expand recruiting efforts at historically Black colleges and universities, diversify the models and influencers the store uses in its advertising, and expand diversity and anti-discrimination training.
A post on Wednesday began, "You may have seen that we have been challenged to be more transparent, unbiased, and fair in our stores and with our business practices. We want to clearly lay out our policies regarding these matters and share them with you."
The post went on to say that the store has "never and will never have a code word" for a customer based on race or ethnicity and the company has "a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination or racial profiling in any form."
Employees who do not follow the company's policy are subject to disciplinary action, the post said.
Danielle LaTouche, of Philadelphia, said in an interview with the Tribune that the comments she saw on Instagram lined up with her own experiences in the store.
“I was over in the candle section because I was trying to pick out one as a gift for myself. All of a sudden, I saw one of the associates walk clear across the store. The thing is, the store is not that small, it's pretty big. It caught my attention because of how quickly she was walking, just to fold a blanket,” LaTouche said.
LaTouche said she believes the nicknames are just the tip of the iceberg and allude to systemic racism within the company.
“If I'm walking into the store and there's a woman within earshot of me, and she's on a headset telling them, ‘Hey there, my friend Nicole just walked in, please make sure she's taken care of,' I would never know what meant," she said. "I wouldn’t know that means ‘that's a Black woman, follow her.' And to me, that's ingrained. That is taught from somewhere, it's not some, like, ‘Oh, we didn't know we were racist.’ This is ‘no, we're intentional about making sure we target Black women.'"
Patrice Bates Lyle said the experiences shared by LaTouche and others are not new, but are not something that African Americans should have to get used to.
"As a person of color, in particular, a Black person, when we walk into a store there's a certain look, there's a certain way that you get treated, the way that you are stared at, the way that you are followed. There's an eye of suspicion and you feel like you have to prove that you're worthy of being there. And that you don't plan to steal anything,” Lyle said.
Lyle runs one of the largest Anthropologie buy, sell and trade groups on Facebook, but says she is prepared to walk away from it if she doesn’t see some real change on the company’s part.
“As much as I love Anthropologie, as much as I love the community, I am prepared to walk away," she said. "I don't have many places where I can take a stand and be a voice, but I will take a stand here. I can go to Target and shop. I can go somewhere else."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.