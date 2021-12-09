When the co-owners of Denise’s Delicacies heard about the Philadelphia Flyers Hometown Assist program last year, they jumped at the chance to apply.
The initiative offers a half-million dollars in advertising assets to five local small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
“We felt like it was a win-win because it gave us an opportunity in an area where most small business can’t afford to advertise and the possibility of tapping into another market,” said Cynthia Benton, co-owner of Denise’s.
The famed North Philadelphia-based bakery was founded in 1991 by Denise Gause. After recovering from a fire in 2015, she turned the business over to her nieces, Benton and Keshia Davis.
When the pandemic hit last year, the bakery experienced a slump in sales and had to shut down for a month.
“We didn’t have to be forced to shut down because we were considered essential but we did not have enough revenue to pay our bills essentially and support of main resource which is our employees," Davis explained.
"So Cynthia and I decided that we’re going to have to shut down if we’re going to save this business and we shut down for six weeks.”
The Hometown Assist program has helped their business rebound economically from the pandemic. After being selected as one of five winning businesses, Denise’s started to see a slight bump in sales and more online recognition. The publicity led to Denise’s forming a partnership with Rewards Network. The collaboration allows Marriott Rewards customers whenever they use their credit cards when they shop at the bakery.
“That is definitely something that was a direct result of the exposure and the publicity from the Hometown Assist win,” Benton said.
The Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo recently re-launched the Flyers Hometown Assist program, through which five local small businesses will each receive $100,000 in free advertising assets.
An additional ten small businesses will receive a hospitality suite for a Flyers game - a significant business development asset valued in the thousands of dollars.
Once winners are selected by the Flyers and Wells Fargo, five local small businesses will receive advertising assets spanning the '21-22 regular season. The packages include radio commercials, digital/social promotions and in-arena activations.
“The Flyers are more than a hockey team - we're an important part of this city and we're a brand that everyone knows and loves - so during some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we started the Flyers Hometown Assist program to help local businesses in and around Philadelphia get through some of the toughest times they'd ever encountered," Valerie Camillo, president of Business Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers said in a news release.
"The Flyers Hometown Assist program was a major success and provided a lifeline to five local businesses in need, so this year, we're partnering with Wells Fargo to take the program to new heights and support 15 deserving businesses in the Greater Philadelphia region."
Applicant businesses must be independently owned and operated, have reported no more than $3 million in annual revenue over the past three years, been directly impacted by COVID-19, and be headquartered and operated within the Greater Philadelphia Area. The program is also designed to support a diverse group of local businesses, including minority-owned businesses in the region.
Business can apply by for the program at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com/HometownAssist. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 14
