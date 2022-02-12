A local florist derives significant satisfaction from designing floral bouquets for her customers.
“I love seeing customers faces after giving them flowers for the people that they’re gifting it to,” said Ciera Martin, who owns Hollistic Arrangements. “It’s really just the joy through the gifting of flowers. That is the slogan and that is what I do.”
While pursing her undergraduate degree at Penn State Abington, Martin developed an affinity for flowers while working in the floral department of a local Whole Foods market in 2019. She left Whole Foods in March 2020 to focus on her full-time job in education and started creating flower arrangements to build her portfolio.
Martin officially launched Hollistic Arrangements as a limited liability company last year. She runs her home-based business while working full time at the Hope Partnership for Education private school.
“It actually hasn’t been that challenging,” Martin says of being a business owner and juggling her full-time job. “It may be because I’m doing this as an extra stream of income, versus trying to go the full entrepreneurial route.”
Martin said her customers serve as a sense of motivation for the creative process. The bulk of Hollistic Arrangements’ business comes through word of mouth and referrals.
“Some of my customers are really creative in what they want or they ask for something that will bring out the creativity,” Martin said. “I love when customers bring new ideas to me — something that I haven’t done — that I know I can do.”
While she doesn’t have a flurry of orders for Valentine’s Day, Martin said she anticipates having an upswing in business for the spring season.
Plans are in the works for Martin to obtain a pickup truck and drive around to neighborhoods throughout the city to offer pop-up floral shops for community residents.
She said her community-minded focus on running her business helps set her apart from other florists.
“I’m not necessarily doing it from an unintentional dive into the capitalist mindset,” the North Philadelphia native said.
“This is really just for the joy of the customers and for people to be happy. It’s really a business of service and for the community.”
-Entrepreneurs selected by the African American Chamber of Commerce
