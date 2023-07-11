Federal regulators ordered Bank of America to pay $100 million to customers for violating laws by double-dipping fees, withholding rewards on credit cards and misusing sensitive customer data by opening fake accounts.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a consumer watchdog agency, said Bank of America systematically double-dipped on customer fees for having insufficient funds in their accounts; withheld cash and point rewards on credit cards; and misappropriated sensitive personal information by opening unauthorized customer accounts.
In addition, Bank of America must pay another $150 million in fines -- $90 million to CFPB’s victims fund. And another $60 million in fines will go to the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), another bank regulator, which found the double-dipping of fees violated federal law, as well.
“Bank of America wrongfully withheld credit card rewards, double-dipped on fees, and opened accounts without consent,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “These practices are illegal and undermine customer trust. The CFPB will be putting an end to these practices across the banking system.”
Over a period of several years, CPFB said, Bank of America financially hurt thousands of customers across different product lines and services.
For example, the Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 when it declined a transaction because of insufficient funds, according to CPFB’s investigation. Regulators found the bank repeatedly charged customers the fees for the same transaction, which helped it generate substantial revenues.
In order to compete with other credit card issuers, Bank of America attracted customers with special offers of cash and points for signing up for its credit cards. But the CPFB investigation revealed that Bank of America illegally withheld promised bonuses, such as cash rewards and points, because of a flawed processing system. In addition, the bank failed to honor the rewards for credit card customers who signed up in-person, or by telephone, the CFPB said.
From at least 2012, Bank of America employees illegally applied for and enrolled customers in credit card accounts without their knowledge or authorization, in order to reach since abandoned sales-incentive goals and evaluation criteria. Also, the bank employees illegally obtained customer credit reports without their consent, CFPB said. As a result of the repeated fees, some customers had negative effects on their credit reports and had to spend time correcting them.
Under the Consumer Financial Protection Act, the CFPB has the authority to take action against institutions that violate consumer financial protection laws.
“Bank of America’s practices violated the Act’s prohibition on unfair and deceptive acts or practices. The bank also violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by using or obtaining consumer reports without a permissible purpose in connection with unauthorized credit cards, as well as the Truth in Lending Act and it's implementing Regulation Z, by issuing credit cards to consumers without their knowledge or consent,” CFPB said in a statement.
As a result, CFPB ordered Bank of America to cease the above practices; disclose limitations on credit card rewards; compensate all customers who were harmed by illegal practices by paying $80.4 million to the customers who were victims of repeated overdraft fees who have not yet been compensated; and pay $23 million to customers who were denied bonuses, who have not yet been made whole.
“We voluntarily reduced overdraft fees and eliminated all non-sufficient fund fees in the first half of 2022,” said Bill Halldin, a Bank of America spokesperson. “As a result of these industry leading changes, revenue from these fees has dropped more than 90 percent.”
But this is not the first time Bank of America has faced scrutiny from federal regulators.
In 2022, the CFPB ordered Bank of America to pay a $10 million civil penalty for unlawful garnishments. Later in the same year, the CFPB and the OCC fined Bank of America $225 million and required it to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to pay back consumers for illegally withholding state unemployment benefits in the height of the pandemic.
And in 2014, CFPB ordered Bank of America to pay $727 million to repay victim of illegal credit card practices.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., Bank of American has about 70 million customers including individuals and businesses. As of March 31, the bank had $2.4 trillion in assets and $1.9 trillion in domestic deposits, making it the second largest bank in the U.S.
Consumers can submit complaints about financial products or services by visiting the CFPB website: www.consumerfinance.gov, or by calling (855) 411-CFPB (2372).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.