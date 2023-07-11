Federal regulators fine

Bank of American office at 1600 JFK Blvd. TRIBUNE PHOTO/ ABDUL SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Federal regulators ordered Bank of America to pay $100 million to customers for violating laws by double-dipping fees, withholding rewards on credit cards and misusing sensitive customer data by opening fake accounts.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a consumer watchdog agency, said Bank of America systematically double-dipped on customer fees for having insufficient funds in their accounts; withheld cash and point rewards on credit cards; and misappropriated sensitive personal information by opening unauthorized customer accounts.

