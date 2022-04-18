The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a federal financial watchdog agency has filed a lawsuit against TransUnion, two of its subsidiaries and a former executive, John Danaher for violating a 2017 order to stop engaging in deceptive marketing practices.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois, earlier this month, alleges that TransUnion was using “deceitful digital dark patterns,” or hidden tricks or trapdoors that companies sometimes build into their websites to cause customers to inadvertently click links, sign up for subscriptions or purchase products or services.
Dark patterns can also complicate or hide information, for instance, making it difficult to cancel a subscription service.
“TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law,” said Rohit Chopra, CFPB director in a statement. “I am truly concerned that TransUnion is either unwilling or incapable of operating its business lawfully.”
In the lawsuit, CFPB is seeking monetary relief for consumers who were victims of these practices, including restitution, compensation for unjust gains, injunctive relief and civil penalties.
Based in Chicago, TransUnion collects credit information on about 200 million Americans and claims to have credit profiles on almost every credit-using consumer in the U.S. The other credit reporting bureaus are Experian and Equifax.
The information they collect is used by banks, auto dealers, retailers, insurance companies and even employers to make decisions on credit for millions of Americans. This can affect who does or doesn’t get a credit card, car loan, a mortgage or even a job.
The law enforcement order by the CFPB was issued to stop TransUnion from engaging in deceptive marketing related to its credit scores and other credit products. The bureau’s complaints also charges TransUnion with violating other consumer financial protection laws.
For its part, TransUnion said in a statement: “The claims made by CFPB against TransUnion and John Danaher, a former executive, are meritless and in no way reflect the consumer-first approach we take to managing all our business.”
On Jan. 3, 2017, CFPB said it settled charges against TransUnion and its subsidiaries for deceptively marketing credit scores and other credit-related products, such as credit monitoring services. In that settlement, TransUnion agreed to pay $13.9 million in restitution to victims and another $3 million in civil fines and penalties. Also, federal law requires companies such as TransUnion, Experian and Equifax, to provide consumers with one free credit report a year. In addition, TransUnion and its subsidiaries agreed to a formal law enforcement order that require the credit reporting agency to warn consumers that lenders probably would not use the credit scores that TransUnion was supplying, the consent of customers for recurring subscription payments for products and services and provide an easy way for customers to cancel their subscriptions. And this order was binding on TransUnion, its board of directors and executive officers.
Subsequently in October 2018, CFPB began an examination of TransUnion. Then in May 2019, CFPB, informed the company that it was in violation of multiple requirements of the order. At this point, CFPB said most companies typically work constructively with the federal agency to resolve the problems and come into compliance.
But in June 2020, the federal agency informed TransUnion that it was still not in compliance and in fact had violated several other consumer protection laws, such as the Electronic Transfer Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Act on 2010 and the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
In its statement, TransUnion denied that it wasn’t in compliance with the consent order.
“Over the last several years, and under the direction of new leadership, TransUnion has led the credit reporting industry in marking significant changes aimed at benefiting consumers and increasing transparency in the credit reporting process,” TransUnion said.
According to CFPB, any persons, including current or former employees with information about any misconduct by TransUnion, should report to the federal agency by email: whistleblower@cfpb.gov or call the Whistleblower Tip Line at: 855-695-7974.
