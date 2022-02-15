Bridgett Battles
NAAAP Philadelphia has appointed Bridgett Battles to the leadership team as the vice president of Diversity Equity and Inclusion and community outreach.
She has been a strong advocate of National Association of Asian American Professionals-Philadelphia chapter and has volunteered with the organization for many years.
As the director for Community Engagement and Supplier Diversity at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, Battles plays a key role in building Jefferson’s relationships with community organizations and partners.
Judia Jackson
The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Inc. has appointed Judia Jackson as the organization’s chief People & Culture officer, following a national search.
This marks the first new hire of the joint performing arts organization. In her role, she will be responsible for ensuring a seamless integration of work cultures and successfully leading the newly formed organization through transition.
Jackson has experience across a wide variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, hospitality, energy, human capital management, retail and technology.
Soneyet Muhammad
Episcopal Community Services (ECS), a social services nonprofit whose mission is reduce intergenerational poverty in Philadelphia, has appointed Soneyet Muhammad as its chief of programs.
Muhammad will oversee an 80-person team that manages daily operations of all ECS direct services programming in the areas of workforce development, housing, health and wellness and youth engagement.
Prior to joining ECS, she was Drexel University’s director of workforce and economic inclusion.
Tara Phoenix
Tara Phoenix has been named associate director of the Philadelphia Bar Association’s Office of Diversity, overseeing programming and strategic partnerships related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
In her new role, she will focus on implementing consistent diversity equity, and inclusion standards across the association, developing and delivering education and training on DEI, and developing new strategic partnerships for the Association on addressing DEI challenges in the legal profession.
Phoenix has been director of continuing legal education at the Association since 2015 and brings two decades of experience in the adult education and compliance industry. She will continue to serve as director of continuing legal education.
Leah Uko
Leah Uko is joining NBC10 as a full-time reporter. She will start as a nightside reporter March 7.
She comes to Philadelphia from Charleston, South Carolina, where she was a morning anchor at WCIV-TV.
Uko was previously a general assignment reporter and weathercaster at KTTV in Los Angeles. She has also covered news at WLTZ in Columbus, Georgia; KARK in Little Rock, Arkansas; KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska, and KAGS in Bryan/College Station, Texas.
Karen Y. Williams
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. has announced that their longtime sorority member and leader, Karen Y. Williams, will take the helm of the historic organization as their executive director.
She brings operational excellence to the 99-year-old service sorority.
Williams is the 1st vice chair for the organization’s Centennial Committee, ushering the yearlong celebrations nationwide. She is a two-time author, financial expert, career executive and has also held many leadership roles in the sorority.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
