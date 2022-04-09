Tiffany Green has evolved from selling fruit-infused beverages out of a car trunk to having her brand carried by a major supermarket retailer.
She recently formed a deal with Brown’s Super Stores to have the Dillonades brand sold at six local grocery stores.
“This could change the trajectory of our company,” Green said of the ShopRite deal.
The beverages can be found at the ShopRites at Fox Street, Island Avenue, Oregon Avenue, Roxborough and Parkside and the Fresh Grocer at Monument. Green said they sold 80% of their products at the stores during opening weekend of April 1 through April 3.
About 15 years ago Green started making iced teas and lemonades to sell as a way to make extra money.
“I used to act and do commercials and when you’re in the entertainment industry, you’ve got to create hustles and that is what I was doing for many years,” Green said as she reflected on her humble beginnings in the beverage industry.
“On Fridays and Saturdays I would hit the street, pop my trunk up, go into the salons and barbershops and they would support me every weekend. That is how I survived for a very long time.”
She stopped due to the strain and stress that comes along with driving around toting coolers, drinks and ice.
In the summer of 2020, her 14-year-old son Dillon Gamble approached her with the idea of relaunching her lemonade business. His friends were asking him if his mom was still selling lemonade and cupcakes. However, Green was reluctant to restart the business.
“I was like ‘do I want to go back into it?’ Because it’s a grind. It’s not easy,” she stated.
Green decided to start back up again in September 2020 when her son committed to being an active business partner.
Their line comes in six different bottled flavors including berry-berry, peach, pineapple, strawberry, tropical and original lemonade.
Green taught her son how to make the lemonade varieties and other aspects of the business venture.
“It’s been exciting, crazy and hectic and there is a lot of things that come with it,” Gamble said. “But overall it’s a family business so it’s always good vibes and positive things.”
Green often uses commercial kitchen space at the West Philadelphia-based Dorrance H. Hamilton Center for Culinary Enterprises to prepare her products.
The mother and son team received a significant national boost in business after Dillonades was reviewed on the You Tube platform of rapper and entrepreneur Percy “Master P” Miller in January 2021.
The business has been growing since then and Dillonades is being sold at local small retailers including Carlino’s Market, Marinucci’s Deli, Ricci’s Hoagies, Tasty Drake’s and The Wiz Cafe in Philadelphia and Ital Fusion in New York.
Green has been working on getting her line carried in ShopRite supermarkets since she did a successful pop up at a store last June.
For Green, getting her product to be noticed by a major supermarket retailer has been a learning process.
“There is nobody who you can go to for that, so a lot of it has been trial and error,” she said.
The Philadelphia native takes pride in offering products that don’t contain concentrate and artificial flavorings.
“In terms of taste, we’re still putting a fresh product in a bottle that hasn’t been through extensive processing, so we still have that authentic taste,” said Green, who created the logo design for her brand.
“Whereas most competitors want to be at a level where the heavy machines do everything and it’s not really about a quality product. I’ll always be at the stage of quality over quantity.”
Green often engages with her customers when she’s vending at different locations so that they can have a fun experience.
“When I’m dealing with my customers and we’re selling our products. It’s fun,” Green says.
“Our product is good but it’s not even just about the product. It’s about the experience. So when it comes to that part and what I add to the beverage, I don’t think that my competitors can compete with that.”
When Green had the opportunity to vend at Dilworth Plaza last year she received significant brand exposure.
“What it did is it helped us brand our company even more because there are so many tourists that come through,” she said.
Now she’s gearing up to vend at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show that will be held June 11 through June 19 at the FDR Park.
And plans are in the works to open a stand at Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey by June. Green said their overall goal is to introduce more products and eventually take the brand global.
“I want everybody in the world to know what Dillonades is,” Gamble added.
