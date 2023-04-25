For 25 years, Aging & Diverse Home Healthcare Services, an African-American female-owned company, has provided services to older and disabled individuals, helping them to remain in their homes and live independently.
Today, the company plans to use a $250,000 investment from Exelon Corp.’s Racial Equity Capital Fund (RECF) and United Bank of Philadelphia, to expand services to its clientele, some of whom suffer from anxiety and depression. Exelon is the parent company of Philadelphia Electric Co., (PECO) the state’s largest electric and natural gas company.
“One of the things that happens with the aging population is, as they get older a lot of their friends and family members start dying off,” said Theresa Williams, co-founder of Aging & Diverse Home Healthcare Services. “A lot of their offspring are in other cities, sometimes other countries. They are left alone and that creates a lot of psychological problems for them.”
Mike Innocenzo, PECO president and chief executive officer said: “The RECF is one of the many crucial ways in which we can promote economic development and diversity.”
According to Williams, the company’s goal is to increase services, but also to educate and enhance the quality of life for its aging and diverse population.
“So one of the things that we are doing, is we are going to be providing skilled care services for people in the community through Medicare,” Williams said. “We would also like to increase awareness of what’s available for depression and anxiety.”
In addition, the funds will allow Aging & Diverse, which previously provided mostly nonskilled services, to get the necessary certifications to provide more specialized services.
For example, the business plans to expand into skilled nursing care, including care for wounds, occupational and physical therapy, blood draws, and injections, along with health monitoring, among other services.
“Broadening our capabilities will not only set us apart from other agencies, but also enables us to serve more patients and continue to grow our business,” Williams said.
Aging & Diverse Home Healthcare Services was founded by Williams and Patricia McKinley, who used their backgrounds in nursing and finance to build the business.
In 2022, Exelon launched the RECF in partnership with RockCreek Group, one of the world’s largest diverse-owned global investment firms. In the past 20 years, RockCreek, based in Washington, D.C., has invested more than $8.5 billion in diverse firms.
In the next three years, RECF plans to make debt and equity financing in minority-owned business in PECO service areas.
For his part, Innocenzo said that diversity, equity and inclusion have always been a part of the company’s core values.
“In the past couple years, one of the things that we heard loud and clear is that the pandemic hit everybody hard, but it certainly hurt minority businesses to a different degree,” Innocenzo said. “The lack of access to capital was something that we heard.”
So the company decided to act.
“So the Racial Equity Capital fund (RECF) was really created to help minority businesses to obtain capital, to spur grow and spur job opportunities in the underserved communities,” Innocenzo said. “We tried to address those businesses that have been overlooked by traditional financing sources. We wanted to connect with a business that aligned with our values to accomplish our goals.”
RockCreek was the leading candidate that came out of that selection process, he said.
Locally, RockCreek has partnered with United Bank, a Black-owned community bank specializing in supporting small businesses, and others to provide capital to minority-owned businesses in greater Philadelphia.
The RECF expands access to capital for diverse businesses so they can create more jobs, grow their companies, and reinvest in their neighborhoods and communities.
“We strive to ensure diverse opportunities are available in the communities we serve and supporting this fund allows us to create a balance in the economic spectrum with the goal of positively impacting economic disparities,” said Evelyn Smalls, president and CEO, United Bank.
