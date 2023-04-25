For 25 years, Aging & Diverse Home Healthcare Services, an African-American female-owned company, has provided services to older and disabled individuals, helping them to remain in their homes and live independently.

Today, the company plans to use a $250,000 investment from Exelon Corp.’s Racial Equity Capital Fund (RECF) and United Bank of Philadelphia, to expand services to its clientele, some of whom suffer from anxiety and depression. Exelon is the parent company of Philadelphia Electric Co., (PECO) the state’s largest electric and natural gas company.

